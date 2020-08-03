The Monday blues are a little less this week.
The reason: Iowa Greyhound Park will force out its twin tri carryover since it is the first Thursday of the month.
There are been some close calls during July. A couple of times several tickets won the first half. However, the second half proved too difficult.
If no one has the trifecta in the second leg, the payout goes to the tickets with the most correct, starting with the race winner.
It will take place in races 4 and 6. Post time is 5:30 p.m.
The carryover heading into Wednesday’s card is $5,029. I hope it holds one more night.
The twin super carryover is $4,692.
IGP schoolers
Ericthedogman, of T and T Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 30.55.
NOTE
Meadowlands ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Wednesday: Futurity second round; Razorback second round. Sunday: Third round of each. Saturday: Derby first round.
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Friday: Sorrento. Saturday: Yellow Ribbon, Best Pal. Sunday: La Jolla.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Not Surprising, Martha Washington.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Snack, Ellen’s Lucky Star.
Monmouth: Saturday: Oceanport.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Iowa Filly, Iowa Stallion.
Saratoga: Wednesday: Summer Colony. Thursday: Cab Calloway. Friday: Saratoga Special. Saturday: Ballerina, Longines, Travers, Troy, Waya. Sunday: Alydar.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Hambletonian, Cane Pace, Shady Daisy, Sam McKee, Lady Liberty, John Cashman, John Steele, Peter Haughton, Jim Doherty.
Saratoga: Saturday: NYSS Excelsior series.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $19,458.
Orange Park: Tri super, $20,908.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Jackpot high 5, $18,404; pick 5, $10,941; pick 6, $13,527.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $54,882.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $116,749.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $963,685.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $100,790.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $74,882.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,030,985.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $295,470.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Jackpot high 5, $109,280.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $160,665.