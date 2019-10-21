One spot in the final is accounted for heading into the fourth round of qualifying for Iowa Greyhound Park’s Breeders’ Cup.
Undefeated Revin Devon, of Copper Kettle Kennel, needs to get around the course Wednesday night. He’s assured of a spot in the Sunday final.
JD Anaconda, Superior Tack and BGR J Capt Quick are tied for second with 52 points. Copper Kettle Kennel has seven of the 24 remaining races. Stidham & Brindle Kennel has six.
The top eight in points will compete in the final, which has an estimated purse of $200,000. The next eight face off in the consolation race, with a purse of $7,500.
Wednesday’s entrants by box:
Race 10
- BGR J Capt Quick (Boeckenstedt Kennel)
- JD Ghost In You (Stidham & Brindle)
- JD Infliction (Stidham & Brindle)
- Music Man Shay (Copper Kettle)
- KW Malibu Run (Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow)
- RF Paco (Superior Kennel)
- Bossman Jake (Copper Kettle)
- XK Want It (Xtrem Hess Racing)
Race 12
- BSK Snow White (Copper Kettle)
- JD Oxidizer (Stidham & Brindle)
- Youdontknowme (Clayton Black Kennel)
- XM Bella (Xtrem Hess)
- JD Anaconda (Stidham & Brindle)
- Superior Tack (Superior)
- Revin Devon (Copper Kettle)
- Cataleya (Boeckenstedt)
Race 14
- Wyatt Wins (Copper Kettle)
- Joesrifleman (Copper Kettle)
- Tiny Hug (Clayton Black)
- SH Ishikawa (Boeckenstedt)
- Superior Tailor (Superior)
- B’s Scepter (Stidham & Brindle)
- JD Revelation (Stidham & Brindle)
- Itdontmattertome (Copper Kettle)
Post time is 5:30 p.m.
Follow the standings HERE.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $126.
Twin super: $7,071.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
It’s A Process posted the fastest time Sunday with a 31.38.
NOTES
Belmont ends its meet Sunday.
Churchill Downs opens its meet Sunday.
Keeneland ends its meet Saturday.
Meadowlands ends its thoroughbred meet Saturday, Monmouth Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Wednesday: Howl-O-Ween first round. Saturday: Final.
Orange Park: Today: Coast Classic first round. Friday: Second round.
Wheeling Island: Mountaineer Classic third round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Awad, Bold Ruler, English Channel. Sunday: Chelsey Flower, Pumpkin Pie, Zagora.
Churchill Downs: Sunday: Street Sense, Rags To Riches.
Keeneland: Saturday: Hagyard.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Autumn Miss. Sunday: Comma To The Top.
Woodbine: Saturday: Overskate, Princess Elizabeth. Sunday: Grey.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Saturday: Breeder’s Crown races.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $169,702.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,108.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $225,365.
Meadowlands/Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,252.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $271,355; super high 5, $120,262.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $63,490.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Single 6, $10,473.