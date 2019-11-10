KW Bahamamamarun faced a challenge around the entire Dubuque Course Sunday evening, but was up for the task as she claimed the Au Revoir at Iowa Greyhound Park.
She battled RCB Charz Run throughout but hung on to post the win in 39.84.
“The one-hole draw helped,” said Jake Ungs, trainer. “She’s tough when she gets on the lead.”
The Copper Kettle Kennel paid $7.80, $5, $4.60. XK Need It placed, Stacked High was third and B’s Hocus Pocus was fourth.
The purse is $500, with a breakdown of $250, $125, $75 and $50 for the top four finishers.
BS Hammer, from T and T Kennel, won in 2017 and Parli, from Clayton Black, won in 2018.