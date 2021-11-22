Holiday racing BY GARY DURA Nov 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! It’s time to make Thanksgiving plans.While food and football games top the list, there are thoroughbred tracks that offer holiday cards.Churchill Downs, Woodbine and Laurel Park have early post times.If your afternoon schedule clears, Del Mar and Golden Gate on the West Coast begin.And Fair Grounds opens its meet at noon. Charles Town wraps up the day with an evening card.On the greyhound front, Tri State is scheduled for the evening.And for the standardbreds, Hoosier Park and Woodbine Mohawk race in the evening.NOTESTampa Bay opens its meet Wednesday.Plainridge ends its meet Friday.Churchill Downs ends its meet Sunday.Del Mar ends its meet Sunday.STAKESGreyhoundsWheeling Island: Saturday: Keystone Championship final.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Friday: Comely, Forever Together, Gio Ponti. Saturday: Turf Sprint, Central Park, Discovery, Long Island. Sunday: Autumn Days, Fall Highweight, Tepin.Churchill Downs: Thursday: Fall City. Friday: Clark. Saturday: Fern Creek, Golden Rod, Jockey Club, Lively Shively.Charles Town: Saturday: Futurity.Del Mar: Thursday: Red Carpet. Friday: Hollywood Turf. Saturday: Hollywood Derby, Jimmy Durante, Seabiscuit. Sunday: Cecil B. DeMille, Matriarch.Fair Grounds: Thursday: Peluso, Thanksgiving Classic. Saturday: Wright.Golden Gate: Friday: Debutante. Saturday Berkeley.Laurel Park: Friday: Howard Bender, Politely. Saturday: Laurel, Small, Safely Kept.Mahoning Valley: Today: Distaff Sprint, Steel Valley. Saturday: Glacial Princess, Kirchberg.Turf Paradise: Friday: Phoenix, Kruytbosch.Woodbine: Saturday: Kennedy Road. Sunday: Grey, Mazarine.StandardbredsHoosier Park: Thursday: Thanksgiving Classic finals.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Pick 6, $73,574.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $44,669.Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $113,697; super high 5, $13,557.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $418,673; super high 5, $21,687.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,917.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,093.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $71,700.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,386.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $202,779. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Ask the TH: Why is new fencing on U.S. 20? What happens to locks and dams in winter? Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa bakery continues to evolve after 25 years in business Local law enforcement reports Love that Lasts: East Dubuque couple marks 70 years Curtis Schroeder