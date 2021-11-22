It’s time to make Thanksgiving plans.

While food and football games top the list, there are thoroughbred tracks that offer holiday cards.

Churchill Downs, Woodbine and Laurel Park have early post times.

If your afternoon schedule clears, Del Mar and Golden Gate on the West Coast begin.

And Fair Grounds opens its meet at noon. Charles Town wraps up the day with an evening card.

On the greyhound front, Tri State is scheduled for the evening.

And for the standardbreds, Hoosier Park and Woodbine Mohawk race in the evening.

NOTES

Tampa Bay opens its meet Wednesday.

Plainridge ends its meet Friday.

Churchill Downs ends its meet Sunday.

Del Mar ends its meet Sunday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Wheeling Island: Saturday: Keystone Championship final.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Friday: Comely, Forever Together, Gio Ponti. Saturday: Turf Sprint, Central Park, Discovery, Long Island. Sunday: Autumn Days, Fall Highweight, Tepin.

Churchill Downs: Thursday: Fall City. Friday: Clark. Saturday: Fern Creek, Golden Rod, Jockey Club, Lively Shively.

Charles Town: Saturday: Futurity.

Del Mar: Thursday: Red Carpet. Friday: Hollywood Turf. Saturday: Hollywood Derby, Jimmy Durante, Seabiscuit. Sunday: Cecil B. DeMille, Matriarch.

Fair Grounds: Thursday: Peluso, Thanksgiving Classic. Saturday: Wright.

Golden Gate: Friday: Debutante. Saturday Berkeley.

Laurel Park: Friday: Howard Bender, Politely. Saturday: Laurel, Small, Safely Kept.

Mahoning Valley: Today: Distaff Sprint, Steel Valley. Saturday: Glacial Princess, Kirchberg.

Turf Paradise: Friday: Phoenix, Kruytbosch.

Woodbine: Saturday: Kennedy Road. Sunday: Grey, Mazarine.

Standardbreds

Hoosier Park: Thursday: Thanksgiving Classic finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $73,574.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $44,669.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $113,697; super high 5, $13,557.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $418,673; super high 5, $21,687.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,917.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,093.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $71,700.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,386.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $202,779.

