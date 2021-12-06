Here are the simulcast lineup changes, upcoming stakes and carryovers.

NOTE

Golden Gate ends its meet Sunday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Tri State: Thursday: Mardi Gras Championship first round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Garland of Roses.

Fair Grounds: Friday: Kudzu, Magic City Classic. Saturday: Louisiana Champions Day, Classic, Juvenile, Ladies Distaff, Ladies Sprint, Lassie, Sprint, Turf.

Golden Gate: Saturday: Bear Fan. Sunday: Miss America.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Mr. Prospector.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Maryland Juvenile Fillies, Maryland Juvenile.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Poinsettia.

Parx: Tuesday: Pennsylvania Nursery.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: City of Ocala, Marion County.

Turf Paradise: Saturday: My Charmer.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Tonight: Harvest series final.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $87,097.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $101,855.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,522.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $116,976.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,370.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $154,429.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,348.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,507.

Turfway: Pick 6, $14,488.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $297,549.

