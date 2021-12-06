Looking ahead BY GARY DURA Dec 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Here are the simulcast lineup changes, upcoming stakes and carryovers.NOTEGolden Gate ends its meet Sunday.STAKESGreyhoundsTri State: Thursday: Mardi Gras Championship first round.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Garland of Roses.Fair Grounds: Friday: Kudzu, Magic City Classic. Saturday: Louisiana Champions Day, Classic, Juvenile, Ladies Distaff, Ladies Sprint, Lassie, Sprint, Turf.Golden Gate: Saturday: Bear Fan. Sunday: Miss America.Gulfstream: Saturday: Mr. Prospector.Laurel Park: Saturday: Maryland Juvenile Fillies, Maryland Juvenile.Oaklawn: Saturday: Poinsettia.Parx: Tuesday: Pennsylvania Nursery.Tampa Bay: Saturday: City of Ocala, Marion County.Turf Paradise: Saturday: My Charmer.StandardbredsWoodbine: Tonight: Harvest series final.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Pick 6, $87,097.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $101,855.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,522.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $116,976.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,370.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $154,429.Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,348.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,507.Turfway: Pick 6, $14,488.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $297,549. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Today Epworth man sentenced to jail, probation for driving golf cart while intoxicated Biz Buzz: Dubuque monument company begins new chapter at expanded location Love that Lasts: High school sweethearts together 67 years Local law enforcement reports Ask Amy: Affair between neighbors leads to awkward silence