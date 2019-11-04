It doesn’t seem possible that the 2019 season is coming to a close at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The stakes finals were exciting throughout the year, especially the battle between Revin Devon and JD Revelation in the Iowa Breeders’ Cup. That final had Devon closing strong to edge Revelation by a nod.
There are two stakes that will be featured on Sunday’s closing day card.
Both feature eight greyhounds chosen the by racing secretary.
First up is the Secretary’s Choice. It will take place on the 5/16th course.
The purse is $500, with a breakdown of $250, $125, $75 and $50.
The Au Revoir wraps up the season. It takes place on the Dubuque Course.
The purse is the same as the Secretary’s Choice.
The entrants will be announced later this week.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $0.
Twin super: $7,644.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
AT’s Honey posted the fastest time Sunday with a 30.96.
NOTE
Del Mar opens its meet Friday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Saturday: Coast Classic final.
Southland: Thursday: Two for the Money second round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Artie Schiller, Atlantic Beach. Sunday: NYSSS, Steward Manor.
Charles Town: Saturday: Huevo.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Commonwealth Turf.
Del Mar: Friday: Kathryn Crosby. Saturday: Let It Ride. Sunday: Desi Arnaz.
Woodbine: Saturday: Frost King. Sunday: La Prevoyante.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $15,045.
Orange Park: Tri super, $15,141.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $49,676.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $533,241.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $152,220; pick 6 jackpot, $53,792.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $13,852.
Northfield: Single 6, $41,714.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $55,026.