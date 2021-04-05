For greyhound racing fans like me, this is a good sign.
Preseason schoolers will begin Saturday at Iowa Greyhound Park.
For a dog to run in betting races, it must complete a couple of schoolers. Experienced dogs need to complete the course.
The schedule
Saturday, April 10, 12:30 p.m. post.
Sunday, April 11, 12:30 p.m. post.
Wednesday, April 14, 5 p.m. post.
Thursday, April 15, 5 p.m. post.
Saturday, April 17, 12:30 p.m. post.
Sunday, April 18, 12:30 p.m. post.
Wednesday, April 21, 5 p.m. post.
Thursday, April 22, 5 p.m. post.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Friday: Hound Madness final.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Invitational, Danger’s Hour. Sunday: Plenty of Grace.
Keeneland: Friday: Mile, Turf Sprint. Saturday: Ben Ali, Jenny Wiley, Giant’s Causeway, Lexington.
Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Memorial, Noonan.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Arkansas Derby, Sprint Handicap, Oaklawn Mile, Carousel.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Mizdirection.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $64,696.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $284,967.
Keeneland: Super high 5, $25,195.
Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,486.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $53,590.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,621.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.