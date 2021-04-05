For greyhound racing fans like me, this is a good sign.

Preseason schoolers will begin Saturday at Iowa Greyhound Park.

For a dog to run in betting races, it must complete a couple of schoolers. Experienced dogs need to complete the course.

The schedule

Saturday, April 10, 12:30 p.m. post.

Sunday, April 11, 12:30 p.m. post.

Wednesday, April 14, 5 p.m. post.

Thursday, April 15, 5 p.m. post.

Saturday, April 17, 12:30 p.m. post.

Sunday, April 18, 12:30 p.m. post.

Wednesday, April 21, 5 p.m. post.

Thursday, April 22, 5 p.m. post.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Friday: Hound Madness final.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Invitational, Danger’s Hour. Sunday: Plenty of Grace.

Keeneland: Friday: Mile, Turf Sprint. Saturday: Ben Ali, Jenny Wiley, Giant’s Causeway, Lexington.

Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Memorial, Noonan.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Arkansas Derby, Sprint Handicap, Oaklawn Mile, Carousel.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Mizdirection.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $64,696.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $284,967.

Keeneland: Super high 5, $25,195.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,486.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $53,590.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,621.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.

