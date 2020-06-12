The official lineup nears for the first multi-round stakes of the season at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The King and Queen will begin Thursday, June 18. The 48-dog field will feature 24 kings and 24 queens competing in their respective groups, with the top four in points in each battling for the title.
With an emphasis on top grade runners, this year’s event will be a tough draw for both sides.
The entrants will be named this weekend.
The second round will be June 24, which will cut the field to 16 in each bracket. The third round on June 28 will take the field to the final four in each.
The final is Saturday, July 4.
The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner, $6,000 to second, $3,000 to third and $2,400 to fourth.
JD Revelation won last year, extending the queens’ edge to 18-16.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $798.
Twin super: $1,087.
IGP schooler watch
KW Acquittal, of Copper Kettle Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 32.03.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Commentator. Saturday: Ogden Phipps, Sunday: Mike Lee.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Louisville.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Angels Flight, Thor’s Echo. Sunday: Possibly Perfect.
Woodbine: Saturday: Woodstock, Star Shoot.
CARRYOVERS
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $49,828.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $94,865.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,871.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,774,432.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $778,247.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $36,579.
Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,742.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $46,622; late jackpot high 5, $55,057.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $18,635.