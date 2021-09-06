Iowa Greyhound Park offers something to enjoy this holiday afternoon.

It will host a special 12-race holiday card. The late pick 4 and late daily double are not offered.

Post time is 1 p.m.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $1,260.

Twin super: $5,029.

IGP schoolers best time

JW Montego, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.70.

NOTES

Del Mar ends its meet today.

Saratoga ends its meet today.

Kentucky Downs ends it meet Sunday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Festival of Stakes: Friday: Group B first round; Saturday: Group A second round; Sunday: Group C first round.

Wheeling Island: Friday: Juvenile first round.

Thoroughbreds

Canterbury: Wednesday: Distaff Sprint, Turf Classic, Sprint, Debutante, Futurity, Turf Championship.

Del Mar: Today: Juvenile Turf, Futurity.

Gulfstream: Today: Bear’s Den. Saturday: Sheer Drama.

Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Back Home Again, Caesars, Circle City, Indiana Grand.

Kentucky Downs: Today: Juvenile Fillies, Juvenile Mile, Mint Million. Wednesday: Emerald, Tiara, TVG. Thursday: Canterbury, Distaff Dash, Juvenile Sprint, One Dreamer. Saturday: Turf Cup, Turf Sprint, Franklin-Simpson, Ladies Sprint, Ladies Turf. Sunday: Ladies Marathon, Music City, Untapable.

Monmouth: Today: Sorority. Saturday: Rumson. Sunday: Precious Passion.

Parx: Today: Roamin Rachel, President’s Cup.

Woodbine: Friday: Zadracarta. Saturday: Seagram, Vice Regent. Sunday: Belle Mahone, Toronto Cup.

Standardbreds

Yonkers: Friday: NYSS series finals.

Woodbine: Saturday: North America Cup, Fan Hanover, Goodtimes, Peaceful Way, Wellwood, Simcoe, Champlain.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $292,915; pick 8, $26,649.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $694,803.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $512,655.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $47,553.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $14,573; pick 6 jackpot, $27,616.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $139,405.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $46,905.

Prairie Meadows: Super high 5 jackpot, $230,084; pick 5 jackpot, $30,601.

Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,612.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $230,156; pick 6 jackpot, $45,530.

Standardbreds

Hoosier: Super high 5, $11,293.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $240,205.

