Iowa Greyhound Park offers something to enjoy this holiday afternoon.It will host a special 12-race holiday card. The late pick 4 and late daily double are not offered.Post time is 1 p.m.IGP carryoversTwin tri: $1,260.Twin super: $5,029.IGP schoolers best timeJW Montego, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.70.NOTESDel Mar ends its meet today.Saratoga ends its meet today.Kentucky Downs ends it meet Sunday.STAKESGreyhoundsSouthland: Festival of Stakes: Friday: Group B first round; Saturday: Group A second round; Sunday: Group C first round.Wheeling Island: Friday: Juvenile first round.ThoroughbredsCanterbury: Wednesday: Distaff Sprint, Turf Classic, Sprint, Debutante, Futurity, Turf Championship.Del Mar: Today: Juvenile Turf, Futurity.Gulfstream: Today: Bear's Den. Saturday: Sheer Drama.Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Back Home Again, Caesars, Circle City, Indiana Grand.Kentucky Downs: Today: Juvenile Fillies, Juvenile Mile, Mint Million. Wednesday: Emerald, Tiara, TVG. Thursday: Canterbury, Distaff Dash, Juvenile Sprint, One Dreamer. Saturday: Turf Cup, Turf Sprint, Franklin-Simpson, Ladies Sprint, Ladies Turf. Sunday: Ladies Marathon, Music City, Untapable.Monmouth: Today: Sorority. Saturday: Rumson. Sunday: Precious Passion.Parx: Today: Roamin Rachel, President's Cup.Woodbine: Friday: Zadracarta. Saturday: Seagram, Vice Regent. Sunday: Belle Mahone, Toronto Cup.StandardbredsYonkers: Friday: NYSS series finals.Woodbine: Saturday: North America Cup, Fan Hanover, Goodtimes, Peaceful Way, Wellwood, Simcoe, Champlain.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsArlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $292,915; pick 8, $26,649.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $694,803.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $512,655.Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $47,553.Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $14,573; pick 6 jackpot, $27,616.Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $139,405.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $46,905.Prairie Meadows: Super high 5 jackpot, $230,084; pick 5 jackpot, $30,601.Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,612.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $230,156; pick 6 jackpot, $45,530.StandardbredsHoosier: Super high 5, $11,293.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $240,205.