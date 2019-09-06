It seems that pari-mutuel news slows a bit after Labor Day.
The hurricane didn’t help the schedules, as it forced some Florida tracks to postpone racing.
However, it’s never a bad thing to look ahead.
The Future Star is less than a week away at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The first round is Thursday; a field of 48 is expected. The criteria are dogs whelped in March 2017 or later that won their first race at IGP.
The second round is Wednesday, Sept. 18. The top 24 advance to the Sunday, Sept. 22, third round.
The final is Saturday, Sept. 28.
The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner.
Superior Watson won last year.
Puppy Stakes final
After a delay because of Hurricane Dorian, Palm Beach will host the Puppy Stakes Saturday afternoon.
Morning line favorite Donta Ripper looks strong. However, I like Imark Tequila out of the 8 box for the top of my ticket.
I’ll include Midget Wrestling and Rafe Up Theriver.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $59.
Twin super: $4,299.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
MV Firefox posted the fastest time Thursday with a 30.97.
NOTES
Belmont opens its meet today.
Laurel opens its meet today.
Prairie Meadows ends its thoroughbred meet Tuesday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Festival of Stakes Group A first round.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Saturday: Arlington-Washington Futurity and Lassie.
Belmont: Today: Christiecat. Saturday: Derby, Oaks, Invitation. Sunday: Allie Forces.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Sheer Drama.
Monmouth: Saturday: Decathlon. Sunday: Miss Woodford.
Woodbine: Saturday: Vice Regent.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $151,018; pick 6 jackpot, $14,534.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,082,321.
Penn National: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,436.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $161,197 (thoroughbreds).
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $56,328.