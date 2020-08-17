Stakes have had a short break at Iowa Greyhound Park, but that’s about to change.
The Dubuque Course Classic kicks off Saturday night.
It will feature 32 greyhounds that have had at least one start on the Dubuque Course or longer. Emphasis is given to higher grade runners.
The lineup will be released this week.
Qualifiers continue Thursday, Aug. 27, which cuts the field to the top 16 in points. The top eight in points after the Wednesday, Sept. 2, third round will face off in the final on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Points are 20-12-8-5-3-2-1-0.
The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner. The remaining is broken down to the finisher as follows: $6,000, $3,000, $2,400, $2,100, $1,800, $1,500 and $1,200.
You can follow the standings HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,951.
Twin super: $5,456.
IGP schoolers
Dead To Me, of T and T Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.40.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Wednesday: Futurity fifth round; Derby third round. Friday: Razorback Classic final. Sunday: Derby fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Saturday: Bishop Memorial.
Del Mar: Saturday: Pacific Classic, Oaks, Green Flash, Torrey Pines. Sunday: Mile.
Monmouth: Saturday: Iselin. Sunday: Get Serious.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Prairie Gold Lassie and Juvenile.
Saratoga: Wednesday: Bolton Landing. Thursday: Writers Cup Steeplechase, Tale of the Cat. Friday: Skidmore. Saturday: Fourstardave. Sunday: Diana.
Woodbine: Saturday: Eternal Search. Sunday: Catch a Glimpse, Soaring Free.
Standardbreds
Saratoga: Wednesday: Excelsior series.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 7, $68,936; jackpot high 5, $37,404; pick 4, $10,643; pick 5, $11,152.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $93,111.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $128,559.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $39,416.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $154,933; super high 5, $101,337.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $357,889.
Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $35,853; jackpot high 5, $19,753.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $290,618.