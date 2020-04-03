CLOSE

US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending a record-long hiring streak

Mosques stay open in Pakistan even as virus death toll rises

Florida finally takes cruise passengers, some on stretchers

Tri-state residents attempt to boost spirits of locked-down care facilities

In Dubuque County, nationwide, unemployment claims soar COVID-19 wreaks havoc on economy

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday morning)

On quiet campus, UW-P construction project continues

Lancaster music man keeps local instrumental scene in tune

'No one's immune to this:' Dubuque businesses share concerns with Ernst

City of Dubuque, school leaders stress importance of playground shutdown

1 new case in Jones County, but despite confusion, none in Delaware County

Volunteer poll workers sought in 4 Grant County municipalities

Loras College extends online classes order through end of semester

Platteville bus, taxi service suspends fares to slow spread of COVID-19

Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses

Maquoketa State Bank warns of phone scam

Dubuque-based childhood cancer organization to hold virtual benefit

Free sandbags available to PDC-area residents in advance of spring flooding

Jackson County Senior Center seeks volunteers for meal delivery

Local law enforcement reports

Poll: About half of workers lose income due to virus

Police: Man arrested with scrap metal, copper stolen from PDC business

Prep athletics: Iowa schools to stay closed, putting spring sports season in jeopardy

Dubuque native-turned-beauty-influencer builds audience -- and product line

Ask Amy: Mother's mistakes come back to haunt her

Andrew Bird takes to YouTube in living room series

Ellis: Resolution sparkles for viewers of ‘Portrait'

4-H offers online learning resources

Our opinion: Social distancing means everyone -- no exceptions

1 century ago, sports rises from ravages of war, disease; UD student stars

White Sox broadcaster, former pitcher dies at 70

Parker: Free people take responsibility, solve problems

Trump says he expects Russia, Saudis to cut oil production

Letter: Better judgment could help flatten virus curve

Michigan State AD defends Izzo after witness report

Letter: Good deeds in dark times buoy communities

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 3

'America's Test Kitchen' has the recipe to hit season 20

'On My Block' cast seeks truth in playing inner-city teens

Georgia man accused of White House attack plot pleads guilty