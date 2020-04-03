Although the selections are slim, there are tracks that continue to offer racing -- without fans in the stands.
Naples is the only greyhound track racing. Many of those dogs will show up at Iowa Greyhound Park when live racing returns (hopefully in May).
For the thoroughbreds, IGP simulcast options Gulfstream, Oaklawn and Tampa Bay are operating.
Fonner Park and Will Rogers offer racing during the week.
And, for quarter horse fans, Remington Park and Los Alamitos offer action.
These are subject to change.
All are available to wager upon via online outlets.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Oaklawn: Saturday: Purple Martin.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $39,699.
Tampa Bay: Super high 5, $23,067.