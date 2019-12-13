CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Crunch time at climate talks amid discord on carbon markets

Authorities: 3 teens hurt in rollover crash near Dubuque while trying to get airborne on hilly roadway

Rescue teams recover more animals from Manchester zoo, but many 'still missing'

East Dubuque library poised to receive $400,000 donation for planned expansion

Dubuque businesses pull CBD products from shelves after authorities send warning letter

FIRST IN THE TH: Organizers end America's River Festival after 15 years

Charges for alleged hospital threats dropped for Dubuque man who threatened to kill Trump

Objection filed to controversial Galena Republican's congressional campaign

During final day of transmission line hearings, opponents question cost accountability

Girls prep basketball: River Ridge keyed by stifling defense in win over Belmont

Weekend Buzz: 6 events to check out this weekend

Mobile home resident rights subject of bipartisan meeting Saturday in Des Moines

Caucus informational event set for Monday in Dubuque

Delaware County man accused of sending pornographic videos to minor

Prep wrestling: Wahlert showing positive signs in early part of season

College basketball: Garza's double-double leads Iowa over Iowa St.

Local & area roundup: Mustangs pin down City High

More than the Score: Loiacono drawn back to Field of Dreams

Fashion & music: Central Avenue Corridor to come alive with 2 events this weekend

Ask Amy: Reader weighs in on anti-male bias

Ellis: Performances, direction bless 'Marriage Story'

Opening Doors to host benefit concert

Play preview: 'Who's Holiday!' returns to the Grand Opera House

Shake Rag Alley to host writers series

Opening this weekend

Krispy Kreme family gives millions to Holocaust survivors

Regulators to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 13

Shake Rag Alley hosts monthly poetry workshop

Births

Sports in brief: Blackhawks place de Haan on IR

Heisman Trophy candidates: Burrow, Fields, Hurts, Young

Weinstein lawyer says 98% of creditors agreeing to settle

Eyeing 2020, House empowers Medicare to negotiate drug costs

Almanac

Local markets

New Jersey attackers linked to anti-Semitic fringe movement

New Zealand recovers 6 bodies days after volcanic eruption

Detroit tops list of hard-to-count cities ahead of census

Nobel winner's army defense blasted in Myanmar genocide case

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Shoveling safety

House panel presses toward historic Trump impeachment vote