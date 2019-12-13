Orange Park will be the focus Saturday night, as it will crown three champions at three distances.
Greyhounds will face off on the 550-yard, 660-yard and 770-yard courses in its Holiday Bonus stakes.
Top contenders include:
550: Pat C News, WW Blazin Crest and Signature Strut.
660: RGP Get You Back, TMC’s Skatman and Orient Express.
770: Pat C Dean, RS Polly Eyes and GS Anderson.
Post time is 6:45.
Other stakes
Derby Lane hosts the third round of the Holiday Distance Challenge Saturday night. Post time is 6:30.
Palm Beach wraps up the action Sunday afternoon with the third round of the Dick Andrews Futurity. Post time is noon.
Fair Grounds
The track will host its Louisiana Champions Day Saturday.
Quarter horses start out the card with the Juvenile, Derby and Classic.
Then the thoroughbreds hit the track. The stakes will include Ladies Turf, Juvenile, Sprint, Ladies Sprint, Lassie, Classic and Turf.
Post time is noon.
NOTES
Southland: Chillaxification won the Two for the Money.
Woodbine ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: NYSSS Great White Way division. Sunday: NYSSS Fifth Avenue division.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Fort Lauderdale, Harlan’s Holiday, Sugar Swirl, My Charmer, Rampart.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Marion County, City of Ocala.
Woodbine: Saturday: Display. Sunday: Valedictory.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $18,580.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,789.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $24,299.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $316,766.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,336.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $69,587; pick 6 jackpot, $22,102.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $10,725; late jackpot high 5, $49,250.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $138,333.