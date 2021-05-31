Don’t blink in today’s feature race at Iowa Greyhound Park. You might miss it.
The Memorial Sprint takes place on the 3/16ths course and takes about 18 seconds.
Here are the competitors by box:
- Jax Blow Pop, T&T Kennel.
- Superior Jessie, Superior Kennel
- Arkans Neon, Copper Kettle Kennel.
- Super C Jazzy, Superior Kennel.
- KB’s Big Iron, Copper Kettle Kennel.
- Raider Trap, Stidham & Brindle Kennel.
- UX Hoof Hearted, Xtrem Hess Racing.
- Loyal Alvin, Jackson Greyhounds.
The purse is $500, with $250 to the winner. The runner-up gets $125, third receives $75 and fourth $50.
Super C Jazzy, of Superior Kennel, won in 2020 and Good As Gold, of Plum Creek Oxbow Trow Kennel, won in 2019.
Post for the 12-race card is 1 p.m.
Maryland changes
Because of track concerns at Laurel Park, Pimlico will continue hosting racing until June 30.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,286.
Twin super: $4,181.
IGP Sunday schoolers
Gonz Dandelion, T&T Kennel, 30.94.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Bouwerie, Commentator, Critical Eye, Kingston, Mike Lee, Mount Vernon. Thursday: Astoria, Intercontinental, Wonder Again. Friday: Bed O’Roses, Gold Cup, New York, Tremont, True North. Saturday: Acorn, Belmont, Brooklyn, Jaipur, Just A Game, Manhattan, Metropolitan, Ogden Phipps, Woody Stephens. Sunday: Jersey Girl.
Charles Town: Saturday: It’s Only Money.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Mighty Beau.
Evangeline: Saturday: Louisiana Legends: Cheval, Mademoiselle, Soiree, Sprint, Turf, Turf Distaff.
Golden Gate: Today: All American.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Today: Soldier’s Dance. Saturday: Game Face.
Lone Star: Today: Steve Sexton, Texas Derby, Ouija Board, Chamberlain Bridge, Memorial Day Sprint.
Monmouth: Today: Spruce Fir. Saturday: Monmouth. Sunday: Lady’s Secret.
Prairie Meadows: Today: Gray’s Lake. Friday: Jim Rasmussen, Panthers, Mile. Saturday: Ed Skinner, Jack Bishop, Prairie Rose.
Sam Houston: Juvenile, Maturity.
Santa Anita: Today: Gold Cup, Shoemaker, Gamely. Saturday: Monrovia. Sunday: Desert Code.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Saturday: Battle of Lake Erie.
Pocono: Sunday: Pass, PA Stallion.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $18,690.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,727.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,020.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,519.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $229,445.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $44,068.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $149,329.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $833,252.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5, $61,918; super high 5, $19,576.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $261,756.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Pick 5, $79,078.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).