Don’t blink in today’s feature race at Iowa Greyhound Park. You might miss it.

The Memorial Sprint takes place on the 3/16ths course and takes about 18 seconds.

Here are the competitors by box:

  • Jax Blow Pop, T&T Kennel.
  • Superior Jessie, Superior Kennel
  • Arkans Neon, Copper Kettle Kennel.
  • Super C Jazzy, Superior Kennel.
  • KB’s Big Iron, Copper Kettle Kennel.
  • Raider Trap, Stidham & Brindle Kennel.
  • UX Hoof Hearted, Xtrem Hess Racing.
  • Loyal Alvin, Jackson Greyhounds.

The purse is $500, with $250 to the winner. The runner-up gets $125, third receives $75 and fourth $50.

Super C Jazzy, of Superior Kennel, won in 2020 and Good As Gold, of Plum Creek Oxbow Trow Kennel, won in 2019.

Post for the 12-race card is 1 p.m.

Maryland changes

Because of track concerns at Laurel Park, Pimlico will continue hosting racing until June 30.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $1,286.

Twin super: $4,181.

IGP Sunday schoolers

Gonz Dandelion, T&T Kennel, 30.94.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Today: Bouwerie, Commentator, Critical Eye, Kingston, Mike Lee, Mount Vernon. Thursday: Astoria, Intercontinental, Wonder Again. Friday: Bed O’Roses, Gold Cup, New York, Tremont, True North. Saturday: Acorn, Belmont, Brooklyn, Jaipur, Just A Game, Manhattan, Metropolitan, Ogden Phipps, Woody Stephens. Sunday: Jersey Girl.

Charles Town: Saturday: It’s Only Money.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Mighty Beau.

Evangeline: Saturday: Louisiana Legends: Cheval, Mademoiselle, Soiree, Sprint, Turf, Turf Distaff.

Golden Gate: Today: All American.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Today: Soldier’s Dance. Saturday: Game Face.

Lone Star: Today: Steve Sexton, Texas Derby, Ouija Board, Chamberlain Bridge, Memorial Day Sprint.

Monmouth: Today: Spruce Fir. Saturday: Monmouth. Sunday: Lady’s Secret.

Prairie Meadows: Today: Gray’s Lake. Friday: Jim Rasmussen, Panthers, Mile. Saturday: Ed Skinner, Jack Bishop, Prairie Rose.

Sam Houston: Juvenile, Maturity.

Santa Anita: Today: Gold Cup, Shoemaker, Gamely. Saturday: Monrovia. Sunday: Desert Code.

Standardbreds

Northfield: Saturday: Battle of Lake Erie.

Pocono: Sunday: Pass, PA Stallion.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $18,690.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,727.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,020.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,519.

Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $229,445.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $44,068.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $149,329.

Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $833,252.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5, $61,918; super high 5, $19,576.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $261,756.

Standardbreds

Pocono: Pick 5, $79,078.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).

