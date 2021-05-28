It’s the unofficial start to summer this weekend – three days with little to do but relax and catch some races.
However, take time to remember it is Memorial Day and why it is important.
One of the highlights at Iowa Greyhound Park will be the Memorial Sprint Monday afternoon.
It has eight sprinters competing on the 3/16ths course. Post time is 1 p.m.
The entrants will be announced later today.
The purse is $500, with $250 to the winner. The runner-up gets $125, third receives $75 and fourth $50. Super C Jazzy, of Superior Kennel, won in 2020.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: 200.
Twin super: $3,626.
IGP Thursday schoolers
Fastest time: Loyal Alvin, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.81.
NOTES
Monmouth opens its meet today.
Pimlico ends its meet Monday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Pennine Ridge. Sunday: Paradise Creek. Monday: Bouwerie, Commentator, Critical Eye, Kingston, Mike Lee, Mount Vernon.
Charles Town: Saturday: Fancy Buckles.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Matt Winn, Blame, Douglas Park, Audubon, Regret, Shawnee, Aristides.
Golden Gate: Monday: All American.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Musical Romance. Monday: Soldier’s Dance.
Lone Star: Monday: Steve Sexton, Texas Derby, Ouija Board, Chamberlain Bridge, Memorial Day Sprint.
Monmouth: Today: Jersey Derby. Saturday: Prospector. Sunday: Politely. Monday: Spruce Fir.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Bob Bryant. Monday: Gray’s Lake.
Sam Houston: Tonight: John Buchanan, Tomball, Juvenile, Classic, Futurity.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Triple Bend, Charles Whittingham, Daytona. Sunday: Summertime Oaks. Monday: Gold Cup, Shoemaker, Gamely.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Tonight: NJSS 3-year-old pace and trot.
Pocono: Sunday: Pass, PA Stallion.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Tri State: Tri super, $10,759.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 8, $28,089.
Canterbury Park: Pick 6, $16,208.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $97,748.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,391.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $190,482; super high 5, $41,456.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $163,799.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $35,036.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $149,329.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $708,858; pick 5, $115,038.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5, $45,831; super high 5, $18,025.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $112,826.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Pick 5, $73,225.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).