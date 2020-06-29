The field is set for Iowa Greyhound Park’s King and Queen stakes championship race.
They will face off Saturday in the matinee’s feature race.
Kings
FF Lurch, Copper Kettle Kennel, 48.
Gonz Dandelion, T and T Kennel, 45.
AT’s Golden, T and T Kennel, 40.
Disco Moves, Jackson Greyhounds, 32.
Queens
Jill St. John, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 48.
JD Tonic, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 45.
T’s Bree Harison, T and T Kennel, 40.
Oakland Taunton, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 37.
JD Revelation won last year. The queens lead, 18-16.
The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner.
For the standings, click HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $816.
Twin super: $2,418.
IGP schooler watch
Superior Flora, of Superior Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.37.
NOTE
Monmouth opens its meet Friday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Thursday: Mount Vernon. Friday: License Fee. Saturday: Manhattan, Poker, Metropolitan, Suburban Handicap, Victory Ride. Sunday: Kingston.
Canterbury: Wednesday: Ralph Strangis, Turf Distaff, Victor Myers, Frances Genter.
Evangeline: Saturday: Louisiana Legends: Cheval, Soiree, Sprint, Mademoiselle, Turf Distaff, Turf.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Azalea, Carry Back, Turf Sprint.
Monmouth: Friday: Oceanport. Saturday: Spruce Fir. Sunday: Reilly.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Mamie Eisenhower, John Wayne, Saylorville, Distaff. Sunday: Sprint, Derby, Oaks, Cornhusker.
Woodbine: Saturday: Queenston, Eclipse. Sunday: Fury.
CARRYOVERS
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $26,135. Forced out tonight.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $123,469.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $407,675.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $29,364.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $61,218.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $20,389.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $57,438; late jackpot high 5, $69,791.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $170,457.