The field is set for Iowa Greyhound Park’s King and Queen stakes championship race.

They will face off Saturday in the matinee’s feature race.

Kings

FF Lurch, Copper Kettle Kennel, 48.

Gonz Dandelion, T and T Kennel, 45.

AT’s Golden, T and T Kennel, 40.

Disco Moves, Jackson Greyhounds, 32.

Queens

Jill St. John, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 48.

JD Tonic, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 45.

T’s Bree Harison, T and T Kennel, 40.

Oakland Taunton, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 37.

JD Revelation won last year. The queens lead, 18-16.

The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner.

For the standings, click HERE

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $816.

Twin super: $2,418.

IGP schooler watch

Superior Flora, of Superior Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.37.

NOTE

Monmouth opens its meet Friday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Thursday: Mount Vernon. Friday: License Fee. Saturday: Manhattan, Poker, Metropolitan, Suburban Handicap, Victory Ride. Sunday: Kingston.

Canterbury: Wednesday: Ralph Strangis, Turf Distaff, Victor Myers, Frances Genter.

Evangeline: Saturday: Louisiana Legends: Cheval, Soiree, Sprint, Mademoiselle, Turf Distaff, Turf.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Azalea, Carry Back, Turf Sprint.

Monmouth: Friday: Oceanport. Saturday: Spruce Fir. Sunday: Reilly.

Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Mamie Eisenhower, John Wayne, Saylorville, Distaff. Sunday: Sprint, Derby, Oaks, Cornhusker.

Woodbine: Saturday: Queenston, Eclipse. Sunday: Fury.

CARRYOVERS

Greyhounds

Orange Park: Tri super, $26,135. Forced out tonight.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $123,469.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $407,675.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $29,364.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $61,218.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $20,389.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $57,438; late jackpot high 5, $69,791.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $170,457.