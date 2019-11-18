Southland hosts a unique stake event in the late fall, the Two for the Money.
It starts as many do: Several rounds of qualifying to determine the final field. Then, the finalists face off to see which greyhound takes the title.
Southland’s event adds a twist: A dog must win two races to lay claim to the title.
The nine finalists start the trek Saturday, with the first final. It could take up to eight races to determine the champ.
The rest of the schedule:
• Friday, Nov. 29.
• Thursday, Dec. 5.
• Wednesday, Dec. 11.
• Sunday, Dec. 15.
• Saturday, Dec. 21.
• Thursday, Dec. 26.
• Tuesday, Dec. 31.
NOTE
Gulfstream Park West ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Wheeling Island: Saturday: Keystone Championship final.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Red Smith. Sunday: NYSSS Thunder Rumble Division.
Del Mar: Saturday: Native Diver. Sunday: Cary Grant.
Delta Downs: Friday: My Trusty Cat. Saturday: Jean Lafitte.
Woodbine: Saturday: Coronation Futurity, Kennedy Road. Sunday: Bessarabian.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Goldsmith Maid, Three Diamonds, Valley Victory, Governor’s cup, Mare Trot, Mare Pace, Open Trot, Open Pace.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $259,670.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,495.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $151,379; pick 5, $119,514; super high 5, $11,320.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $87,260; super high 5, $18,139.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $909,176.
Penn National: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,615.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $26,602.
Northfield: Single 6, $95,496.