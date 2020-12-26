Hope everyone had a nice Christmas Day. Our family’s celebration continues today, so
I won’t be able to watch the races.
Here is a reminder for those who can watch and wager.
NOTE
Woodbine is on hiatus because of COVID-19 restrictions.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Sunday: Grand Finale final.
Thoroughbreds
Fair Grounds: Today: Broussard Memorial, Pago Hop, Woodchopper.
Gulfstream: Today: Tropical Park Derby, Tropical Park Oaks, Allen Jerkens.
Laurel Park: Today: Dave’s Friend, Willa on the Move, Native Dancer, Allaire Dupont, Heft, Gin Talking, Howard County, Ann Arundel.
Santa Anita: Today: Malibu, La Brea, San Antonio, Mathis Brothers, Lady of Shamrock, American Oaks. Sunday: Eddie Logan, Robert Frankel.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $29,379. It will be forced at Saturday evening.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $183,471.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $152,976.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,403.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.