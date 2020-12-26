Hope everyone had a nice Christmas Day. Our family’s celebration continues today, so

I won’t be able to watch the races.

Here is a reminder for those who can watch and wager.

NOTE

Woodbine is on hiatus because of COVID-19 restrictions.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Sunday: Grand Finale final.

Thoroughbreds

Fair Grounds: Today: Broussard Memorial, Pago Hop, Woodchopper.

Gulfstream: Today: Tropical Park Derby, Tropical Park Oaks, Allen Jerkens.

Laurel Park: Today: Dave’s Friend, Willa on the Move, Native Dancer, Allaire Dupont, Heft, Gin Talking, Howard County, Ann Arundel.

Santa Anita: Today: Malibu, La Brea, San Antonio, Mathis Brothers, Lady of Shamrock, American Oaks. Sunday: Eddie Logan, Robert Frankel.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Tri super, $29,379. It will be forced at Saturday evening.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $183,471.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $152,976.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,403.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.