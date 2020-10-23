Stidham and Brindle Kennel entrants continued their strong performances in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Iowa Breeders’ Cup stakes.
The kennel has three of the top eight and six of the final 24. JD Eclectic, JD Eminence and JD Elegant are tied for the top spot with Slide Off, of Jackson Greyhounds.
BGR The Fighter, of Boeckenstedt Kennel, is fifth.
Highlights
Best time: JD Eclectic, 30.54.
Longest shot: Babinov, of Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow Kennel, $76.20.
Grade A winners: 4.
Grade C winners: 2.
The top 24 advance to round four on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The top eight in points compete in the final, with the next eight in the consolation race. Both are Sunday, Nov. 1.
Follow the standings HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $3,168.
Twin super: $10,789.
IGP schoolers
Cornpop Bad Dude, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.02.
NOTES
Churchill Downs opens its meet Sunday.
Keeneland ends its meet Saturday.
Santa Anita ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Wheeling Island: Saturday: Mountaineer Classic final.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Empire Classic, Empire Distaff, Hudson, Iroquois, Maid of the Mist, Mohawk, Sleepy Hollow, Ticonderoga. Sunday: Athenia.
Churchill Downs: Sunday: Street Sense, Rags to Riches.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Ken Maddy. Sunday: Goldikova, Lure.
Woodbine: Saturday: Breeders’ Stakes. Sunday; Wonder Where.
Standardbreds
Hoosier Park: Thursday: Circle City series.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $20,387.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $146,841.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,189.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,245.
Keeneland: Super high 5, $60,348; pick 6, $13,817.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $86,131.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $93,829; pick 6 jackpot, $30,970.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $12,806.