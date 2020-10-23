Stidham and Brindle Kennel entrants continued their strong performances in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Iowa Breeders’ Cup stakes.

The kennel has three of the top eight and six of the final 24. JD Eclectic, JD Eminence and JD Elegant are tied for the top spot with Slide Off, of Jackson Greyhounds.

BGR The Fighter, of Boeckenstedt Kennel, is fifth.

Highlights

Best time: JD Eclectic, 30.54.

Longest shot: Babinov, of Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow Kennel, $76.20.

Grade A winners: 4.

Grade C winners: 2.

The top 24 advance to round four on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The top eight in points compete in the final, with the next eight in the consolation race. Both are Sunday, Nov. 1.

Follow the standings HERE

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $3,168.

Twin super: $10,789.

IGP schoolers

Cornpop Bad Dude, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.02.

NOTES

Churchill Downs opens its meet Sunday.

Keeneland ends its meet Saturday.

Santa Anita ends its meet Sunday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Wheeling Island: Saturday: Mountaineer Classic final.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Saturday: Empire Classic, Empire Distaff, Hudson, Iroquois, Maid of the Mist, Mohawk, Sleepy Hollow, Ticonderoga. Sunday: Athenia.

Churchill Downs: Sunday: Street Sense, Rags to Riches.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Ken Maddy. Sunday: Goldikova, Lure.

Woodbine: Saturday: Breeders’ Stakes. Sunday; Wonder Where.

Standardbreds

Hoosier Park: Thursday: Circle City series.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Orange Park: Tri super, $20,387.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $146,841.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,189.

Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,245.

Keeneland: Super high 5, $60,348; pick 6, $13,817.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $86,131.

Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $93,829; pick 6 jackpot, $30,970.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $12,806.