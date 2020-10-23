CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Census takers fall short of target goal in areas of US

Turkey confirms missile-defense-system tests despite U.S. objections

As Big Ten football takes the field, how are the sidelined marching bands coping?

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Dubuque Trunk or Treat event offers 'little slice of normal' for local families

Western Dubuque enrollment keeps climbing, but numbers in most area districts falling

Foundation helps Dubuque schools help students in need

34 COVID-19 cases reported at Mount Carmel in Dubuque

Dubuque County recorder reports COVID-19 'outbreak,' urges public to avoid county buildings, criticizes leaders