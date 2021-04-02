It’s Easter weekend, which means there will be racing, but mainly today and Saturday.
A couple of tracks have loaded cards Saturday. Santa Anita tops the list, with six stakes, including Kentucky Derby qualifier the Santa Anita Derby.
Aqueduct and Keeneland also have Derby qualifiers, with the Wood Memorial and Blue Grass, respectively. See below for the list of weekend stakes races.
Iowa Greyhound Park will be closed Sunday. A few tracks will have races that day.
NOTE
Sam Houston ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Today: Hound Madness fifth round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Today: Distaff Handicap. Saturday: Wood Memorial, Carter Handicap, Bay Shore, Gazelle, Excelsior.
Keeneland: Today: Beaumont, Transylvania, Palisades. Saturday: Appalachian, Ashland, Commonwealth, Madison, Shakertown, Blue Grass.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Fantasy, Purple Martin.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Bayou City, Miss Houston, Bucharest.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Derby, Oaks, Echo Eddie, Evening Jewel, Royal Heroine, Providencia. Sunday: Las Flores.
Turf Paradise: Today: Arizona Stallion.
Standardbreds
Miami Valley: Today: Mossbarger Memorial. Saturday: Tharps Memorial.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,191.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $111,259.
Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,088.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $37,205.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $505,626.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,152.
Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,288.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $14,247.