Four kings and four queens will face off tomorrow afternoon in the final of Iowa Greyhound Park’s King and Queen stakes.
FF Lurch and Jill St. John have been on a roll recently. They topped the standings are should be among the morning line favorites. Post time is 1 p.m.
The lineup by box draw, with kennel and qualifying points:
1. Gonz Dandelion, T and T Kennel, 45, king.
2. Oakland Taunton, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 37, queen
3. Jill St. John, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 48, queen.
4. JD Tonic, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 45, queen.
5. T’s Bree Harison, T and T Kennel, 40, queen.
6. AT’s Golden, T and T Kennel, 40, king.
7. Disco Moves, Jackson Greyhounds, 32, king.
8. FF Lurch, Copper Kettle Kennel, 48, king.
JD Revelation won last year. The queens lead, 18-16.
The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner. The remaining is divided through eighth place: $6,000, $3,000, $2,400, $2,100, $1,800, $1,500 and $1,200.
My picks
I see the kings getting a title, with the hot-running FF Lurch leading the way. JD Tonic, Oakland Taunton, Jill St. John and Gonz Dandelion vying for a spot on the board. Long shot: Disco Moves.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $0.
Twin super: $2,629.
IGP schooler watch
Red Prince, of Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.50.
NOTE
Monmouth opens its meet today.
