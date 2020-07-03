Four kings and four queens will face off tomorrow afternoon in the final of Iowa Greyhound Park’s King and Queen stakes.

FF Lurch and Jill St. John have been on a roll recently. They topped the standings are should be among the morning line favorites. Post time is 1 p.m.

The lineup by box draw, with kennel and qualifying points:

1. Gonz Dandelion, T and T Kennel, 45, king.

2. Oakland Taunton, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 37, queen

3. Jill St. John, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 48, queen.

4. JD Tonic, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 45, queen.

5. T’s Bree Harison, T and T Kennel, 40, queen.

6. AT’s Golden, T and T Kennel, 40, king.

7. Disco Moves, Jackson Greyhounds, 32, king.

8. FF Lurch, Copper Kettle Kennel, 48, king.

JD Revelation won last year. The queens lead, 18-16.

The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner. The remaining is divided through eighth place: $6,000, $3,000, $2,400, $2,100, $1,800, $1,500 and $1,200.

My picks

I see the kings getting a title, with the hot-running FF Lurch leading the way. JD Tonic, Oakland Taunton, Jill St. John and Gonz Dandelion vying for a spot on the board. Long shot: Disco Moves.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $0.

Twin super: $2,629.

IGP schooler watch

Red Prince, of Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.50.

NOTE

Monmouth opens its meet today.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Today: License Fee. Saturday: Manhattan, Poker, Metropolitan, Suburban Handicap, Victory Ride. Sunday: Kingston.

Evangeline: Saturday: Louisiana Legends: Cheval, Soiree, Sprint, Mademoiselle, Turf Distaff, Turf.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Azalea, Carry Back, Turf Sprint.

Monmouth: Today: Oceanport. Saturday: Spruce Fir. Sunday: Reilly.

Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Mamie Eisenhower, John Wayne, Saylorville, Distaff. Sunday: Sprint, Derby, Oaks, Cornhusker.

Woodbine: Saturday: Queenston, Eclipse. Sunday: Fury.

CARRYOVERS

Thoroughbreds

Canterbury: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,494.

Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $160,762.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,775.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $33,385.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $26,396.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $57,438; late jackpot high 5, $69,791.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $211,252.