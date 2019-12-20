As we move closer to what many call the most wonderful time of the year, Derby Lane will add to the feeling.
The Florida track will host the Holiday Distance Challenge championship.
It will be on the 660-yard course.
I like Deco Gatling Gun and Flying Zulu. They should battle for the title, with Deco gaining the win.
Braska Rebel, Oh My and LK’s Real Dream will also be on the ticket.
Post time is 6:30 p.m.
Santa Super Saturday
Fair Grounds will be busy, as it has six stakes on a specially named card.
The stakes on the 14-race card are Tenacious, Letellier Memorial, Sugar Bowl, Bonapaw, Blushing KD and Buddy Diliberto Memorial.
Post time is noon.
NOTE
Charles Town ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Today: Dick Andrews Futurity semifinals.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Queens County. Sunday: Gravesend.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Mr. Prospector.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $24,679.
Orange Park: Tri super, $14,364.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,121.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,304.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $27,898.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $649,107.
Hawthorne: Super high 5 jackpot, $14,467.
Penn National: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,186.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $13,871; late jackpot high 5, $56,133.
Northfield: Single 6, $18,918.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $180,992. Forced out Saturday night.