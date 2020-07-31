Saratoga’s Saturday card will be filled with stakes races – including three Grade 1 events.
The Whitney, a Breeders’ Cup qualifier, is the highlight. It features those 4 and older over the 1 1/8th-mile course. The purse is $750,000.
The other Grade 1s are Personal Ensign, for fillies and mares 3 and older over 1 1/8th-miles, and the Allen Jenkins, which is 7 furlongs for 3-year-olds. The purses are $500,000 and $300,000 respectively.
The New York track will have stakes on Friday, the Coronation Cup, and Sunday, the Birdstone. Both are ungraded.
Post time each day is 12:10 p.m.
IGP schoolers
Jonny Good Speed, of Jackson Greyhounds, and BGR The Drifter, of Boeckenstedt Kennel, each posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.31.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $4,279.
Twin super: $4,362.
NOTE
Hoosier Park joins the simulcast lineup in August.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Today: Futurity first round; Razorback first round.
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Today: Real Good Deal. Saturday: Bing Crosby, Shared Belief, CTBA. Sunday: Clement Hirsch, Graduation.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Sire: Dr. Fager Division and Vixen Division.
Monmouth: Saturday: Oaks. Sunday: Colleen.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Iowa Stallion Futurity.
Woodbine: Saturday: My Dear, Greenwood. Sunday: Victoria.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Mare Open Trot, Tompkins Geers Colt and Filly paces.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $16,619.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $10,428.
Charles Town: Pick 5, $16,428.
Del Mar: Pick 6, $53,944; pick 6 jackpot, $11,559.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $771,696.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $83,004.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $55,369; super high 5, $12,246.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $735,632.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $255,927; pick 6 jackpot, $41,395.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Pick 5, $52,655; pick 6, $13,524; jackpot high 5, $102,563.
Woodbine: Jackpot pick 5, $135,455.