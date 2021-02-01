Let’s take a look at the carryovers and weekend stakes.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Withers. Sunday: Ruthless.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Suwannee River, Ladies’ Turf Sprint.

Oaklawn: Saturday: King Cotton.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Las Vergenes, Thunder Road. Sunday: San Vincente.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Suncoast, Sam Davis, Tampa Bay, Lambholm South Endeavor.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $11,379.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $73,106.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $29,520.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $368,508.

Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,640.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $26,029.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $843,235.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.

Yonkers: Pick 6, $12,573.