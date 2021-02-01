Let’s take a look at the carryovers and weekend stakes.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Withers. Sunday: Ruthless.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Suwannee River, Ladies’ Turf Sprint.
Oaklawn: Saturday: King Cotton.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Las Vergenes, Thunder Road. Sunday: San Vincente.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Suncoast, Sam Davis, Tampa Bay, Lambholm South Endeavor.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Southland: Tri super, $11,379.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $73,106.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $29,520.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $368,508.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,640.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $26,029.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $843,235.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.
Yonkers: Pick 6, $12,573.