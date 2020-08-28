Rasta and XK Want It continued their winning ways Thursday night to remain undefeated in Dubuque Course Classic qualifying.

Rasta, of Copper Kettle Kennel, has won four in a row and five of seven. XK Want It, of Xtrem Hess Racing, has won two in a row.

The star-studded field has slimmed to 16 as Iowa Greyhound Park’s long-course stakes moves to the third round Wednesday evening. The top eight in points will face off Sunday, Sept. 6, for the crown.

The top 5 in points are: Rasta, 40; XK Want It, 40; Oakland Taunton, 32; William Demarest, 28; and Big Joe Stoefen, 25.

Stidham & Brindle Kennel advanced five to round three. The remainder are from Copper Kettle Kennel, four; T and T Kennel and Superior Kennel, 2 each; and Xtrem Hess Racing, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow and Boeckenstedt Kennel 1 each.

Follow the standings HERE

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $709.

Twin super: $5,898.

IGP schoolers

RF Angelwings, of Superior Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.16.

NOTE

Evangeline ends its meet Saturday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Derby final and Futurity final.

Thoroughbreds

Del Mar: Today: Tranquility Lake. Saturday: Pat O’Brien. Sunday: Generous Portion.

Evangeline: Saturday: Young Futurity for colts, geldings and fillies.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Sire, Proud Man, Sharp Susan.

Monmouth: Saturday: Eatontown. Sunday Charles Hesse, New Jersey Breeders’ Handicap, Eleven North Handicap.

Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Hawkeyes, Cyclones.

Saratoga: Today: Lake George. Saturday: Amsterdam, Forego, Saranac, Sword Dancer. Sunday: Shuvee.

Woodbine: Saturday: Ontario Colleen. Sunday: Mushkoka, Simcoe, Algoma, Elgin.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Saturday: North America Cup, Armbro, Fan Hanover, Roses are Red.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Orange Park: Tri super, $16,690.

Derby Lane: Tri super, $11,429.

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Pick 5, $12,749.

Canterbury: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,366.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $121,973.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,171; pick 6, $89,465.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $314,428.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $203,430.

Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $63,344.

Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $87,145; jackpot high 5, $68,243.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $381,378.