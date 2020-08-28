Rasta and XK Want It continued their winning ways Thursday night to remain undefeated in Dubuque Course Classic qualifying.
Rasta, of Copper Kettle Kennel, has won four in a row and five of seven. XK Want It, of Xtrem Hess Racing, has won two in a row.
The star-studded field has slimmed to 16 as Iowa Greyhound Park’s long-course stakes moves to the third round Wednesday evening. The top eight in points will face off Sunday, Sept. 6, for the crown.
The top 5 in points are: Rasta, 40; XK Want It, 40; Oakland Taunton, 32; William Demarest, 28; and Big Joe Stoefen, 25.
Stidham & Brindle Kennel advanced five to round three. The remainder are from Copper Kettle Kennel, four; T and T Kennel and Superior Kennel, 2 each; and Xtrem Hess Racing, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow and Boeckenstedt Kennel 1 each.
Follow the standings HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $709.
Twin super: $5,898.
IGP schoolers
RF Angelwings, of Superior Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.16.
NOTE
Evangeline ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Derby final and Futurity final.
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Today: Tranquility Lake. Saturday: Pat O’Brien. Sunday: Generous Portion.
Evangeline: Saturday: Young Futurity for colts, geldings and fillies.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Sire, Proud Man, Sharp Susan.
Monmouth: Saturday: Eatontown. Sunday Charles Hesse, New Jersey Breeders’ Handicap, Eleven North Handicap.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Hawkeyes, Cyclones.
Saratoga: Today: Lake George. Saturday: Amsterdam, Forego, Saranac, Sword Dancer. Sunday: Shuvee.
Woodbine: Saturday: Ontario Colleen. Sunday: Mushkoka, Simcoe, Algoma, Elgin.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Saturday: North America Cup, Armbro, Fan Hanover, Roses are Red.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $16,690.
Derby Lane: Tri super, $11,429.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 5, $12,749.
Canterbury: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,366.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $121,973.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,171; pick 6, $89,465.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $314,428.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $203,430.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $63,344.
Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $87,145; jackpot high 5, $68,243.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $381,378.