I’ve enjoyed providing information about Iowa Greyhound Park, whether it was for live racing or simulcast.

But my blog – a labor of love – ends today.

Hopes are that simulcasting will return to Dubuque. If it does, I’ll have to see about reviving the blog.

Thanks to the Telegraph Herald, track officials, trainers, owners, fellow gamblers, betting sites and, of course, readers these past several years. It’s been a joy sharing the information.

Goodbye to all.

My final rundown:

NOTE

Canterbury opens Wednesday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Saturday: Seek Again.

Canterbury: Wednesday: 10,000 Lakes, Lady Slipper.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Louisville.

Charles Town: Saturday: It’s Binn Too Long.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Mr. Steele, Heian.

Horseshow Indianapolis: Wednesday: Caesars, Horseshoe Indianapolis, Sagamore Sired, Swiftly Sired Fillies.

Monmouth: Saturday: Politely. Sunday: Get Serious.

Pimlico: Friday: Allaire duPont, Black-Eyed Susan, Hilltop, Miss Preakness, Pimlico Special, The Very One. Saturday: Chick Lang, Dinner Party, Gallorette, James Murphy, Turf Sprint, Maryland Sprint, Preakness, Sir Barton, Skipat.

Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Golden Circle.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Mizdirection.

Woodbine: Saturday: Ruling Angel. Sunday: King Corrie.

Standardbreds

Plainridge: Today: Battle of Bunker Hill, Trot.

Hoosier: Friday: Msnaughtybynature, Expression. Saturday: Go On BB, Hal Dale.

Woodbine: Saturday: SBOA Trot and Pace finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $19,325.

Thoroughbreds

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,663.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $240,130.

Horseshoe Indianapolis: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,057.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $348,046.

Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,492.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $205,280.

