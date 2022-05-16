The final entry BY GARY DURA May 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! I’ve enjoyed providing information about Iowa Greyhound Park, whether it was for live racing or simulcast.But my blog – a labor of love – ends today.Hopes are that simulcasting will return to Dubuque. If it does, I’ll have to see about reviving the blog. Thanks to the Telegraph Herald, track officials, trainers, owners, fellow gamblers, betting sites and, of course, readers these past several years. It’s been a joy sharing the information.Goodbye to all.My final rundown:NOTECanterbury opens Wednesday.STAKESThoroughbredsBelmont: Saturday: Seek Again.Canterbury: Wednesday: 10,000 Lakes, Lady Slipper.Churchill Downs: Saturday: Louisville.Charles Town: Saturday: It’s Binn Too Long.Gulfstream: Saturday: Mr. Steele, Heian.Horseshow Indianapolis: Wednesday: Caesars, Horseshoe Indianapolis, Sagamore Sired, Swiftly Sired Fillies.Monmouth: Saturday: Politely. Sunday: Get Serious.Pimlico: Friday: Allaire duPont, Black-Eyed Susan, Hilltop, Miss Preakness, Pimlico Special, The Very One. Saturday: Chick Lang, Dinner Party, Gallorette, James Murphy, Turf Sprint, Maryland Sprint, Preakness, Sir Barton, Skipat.Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Golden Circle.Santa Anita: Saturday: Mizdirection.Woodbine: Saturday: Ruling Angel. Sunday: King Corrie.StandardbredsPlainridge: Today: Battle of Bunker Hill, Trot.Hoosier: Friday: Msnaughtybynature, Expression. Saturday: Go On BB, Hal Dale.Woodbine: Saturday: SBOA Trot and Pace finals.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Tri super, $19,325.ThoroughbredsChurchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,663.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $240,130.Horseshoe Indianapolis: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,057.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $348,046.Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,492.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $205,280. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Today Local moms feel pinch of nationwide baby formula shortage Dubuque couple 'great combination' for 60 years Local law enforcement reports Dubuque schools panel: Remove 3 books -- including 'To Kill a Mockingbird' -- from curriculum Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi in SW Wisconsin
