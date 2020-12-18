As we march nearer to the holidays, there is another date to keep in mind.
It is Saturday, April 24, 2021: Opening day of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The track will continue with evening cards on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (5:30 post) and Sunday matinees (1 p.m. post). Monday matinee cards are planned for Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend.
All cards are 15 races except on Mondays, which will have 12 races.
The season will end on Sunday, Oct. 31.
NOTE
Remington Park ends its meet Tuesday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Queens County.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Blushing KD, Buddy Diliberto, Letellier, Richard Scherer, Sugar Bowl, Tenacious.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Mr. Prospector, Via Borghese.
Remington Park: Tonight: Springboard, Trapeze, She’s All In, Jeffrey Hawk, Jim Thorpe, Useeit.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $16,993.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $105,471.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $757,752.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,695.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $335,940.