CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme

Iran builds at underground nuclear facility amid U.S. tensions

10 COVID-19-related deaths in tri-state area, including 3 in Dubuque, Clayton counties

Authorities seek public's help with investigation of mail theft in Dubuque County

Dubuque approved to offer housing vouchers to homeless veterans

Organization asks Dubuque County for another $130,000 for general assistance

‘Shot of hope:’ COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Dubuque County hospitals

Marklein's daughter married at Wisconsin Capitol closed due to COVID-19

Bellevue seeking community input on improvements for park

Dubuque County health officials consider changes in COVID-19 communication

TH looking for local Everyday Heroes to highlight

Lafayette County officials again approve creation of EMS department

Weekend Buzz: 4 local events to check out

Dean's list: Southwest Wisconsin Technical College

Boys prep basketball: Darlington beats Fennimore in showdown of unbeatens

Prep wrestling: Cascade's Noonan headlines River Valley Conference

Local & area roundup: No. 13-ranked Pride win 8th straight

More than the score: Pheasants Forever adds property in Jackson County

'Wonder Woman 1984' hopes to lasso a little holiday joy

Ellis: Little action, few thrills in 'Ava'

Ask Amy: Depressed partner locked in shame cycle

Galena Center for Arts to offer holiday play reading

New movies

Television Q&A

Dozens of states file anti-trust lawsuit against Google

Hanson: Will Biden give in to the Hydroxy Effect?

N.Y. Daily News: Grant Gen. Austin a waiver

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 18

U.S. cybersecurity agency warns of 'grave' threat from hack

'Unbelievable' snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

2nd COVID-19 vaccine gets public review ahead of U.S. decision

Final stretch on COVID-19 economic relief, but no deal yet

Still kicking? We'll see. Vikes keep Bailey for time being

Sports briefs: Florida postpones 3 home games, Johnson makes progress

Packers' Adams focused on long-term goals amid TD streak

Chiefs TE Kelce rewriting record book during special season

Today in History

College football: Iowa State sweeps Big 12's top individual awards

Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first 'Star Wars' trilogy, dies

States grapple with next steps on evictions as crisis grows