As the live racing season at Iowa Greyhound Park enters the home stretch, that means one thing: The Iowa Breeders’ Cup is on the horizon.
The first round is Sunday afternoon. Although the official lineup hasn’t been formally released, in the past the card is packed with qualifiers.
Greyhounds must maneuver through four rounds. The field will be cut to the top 48 in points after the second round on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The third round, on Thursday, Oct. 17, trims the field to 24. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the top eight in points will compete in the championship race on Sunday, Oct. 27. The next eight face off in the consolation race that day.
The purse will be determined by the first round. The winner will receive 40%, second place earns 20%, third earns 10% and fourth receives 8%. The remaining finishers take 7%, 6%, 5% and 4%.
The consolation race has a $7,500 purse. The breakdown from first to eighth place is: $3,000, $1,500, $750, $600, $525, $450, $375 and $300.
Follow the standings HERE.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $450.
Twin super: $5,443.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
L’s Kimberly posted the fastest time Thursday with a 30.84.
NOTES
Keeneland opens its meet today.
Meadowlands opens its thoroughbred meet today.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Saturday: Sprint final.
Southland: Festival of Stakes groups A, B and C finals.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Turf Sprint, Champagne, Hill Prince, Turf Classic, Matron. Sunday: Flower Bowl, Frizette, Futurity.
Keeneland: Friday: Darley Alcibiades, Ogden Phoenix. Saturday: Turf Mile, Breeders’ Futurity, First Lady, Thoroughbred Club of America, Woodford. Sunday: Spinster, Bourbon, Indian Summer.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Sprint, City of Hope, LA Woman, Swingtime. Sunday: Speakeasy, Surfer Girl, Zuma Beach.
Woodbine: Saturday: Mazarine. Sunday: Cup & Saucer.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $12,098.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $626,093.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,296.
Santa Anita: Super high 5, $16,121.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $49,149.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Single 6 jackpot, $26,793.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $240,672.