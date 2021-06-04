Saturday will mark the last race of the Triple Crown.
The feature on the 13-race card at Belmont is the Belmont Stakes. Top entrants in the 1½-mile race include Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie and Rombauer. Eight are entered.
Post time is 10:35 a.m. The Belmont is scheduled for 5:49 p.m.
See below for the scheduled stakes.
On a sadder note, the weekend races will be the furthest thing from my mind, as our family says goodbye to a wonderful person – my father-in-law Ray Kleinow.
He passed away about a month ago. For a variety of reasons, the wake and services were delayed until today and Saturday.
Ray treated me – and everyone – with respect, love and sincerity. He always had a kind word and a wonderful sense of humor. Among his many things he enjoyed, playing cards and greyhound racing were on the list.
Ray did so much for Monticello, Iowa, through the years – too many to mention here. He was an inspiration through his positive attitude, joy of life and love of his family and friends. I, like most residents of Monticello, will miss you. Thanks for being such a positive influence on so many lives.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $2,320.
Twin super: $4,811.
IGP Thursday schoolers
AT’s Jyn Erso, T&T Kennel, 31.82.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Bed O’Roses, Gold Cup, New York, Tremont, True North. Saturday: Acorn, Belmont, Brooklyn, Jaipur, Just A Game, Manhattan, Metropolitan, Ogden Phipps, Woody Stephens. Sunday: Jersey Girl.
Charles Town: Saturday: It’s Only Money.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Mighty Beau.
Evangeline: Saturday: Louisiana Legends: Cheval, Mademoiselle, Soiree, Sprint, Turf, Turf Distaff.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Game Face.
Monmouth: Saturday: Monmouth. Sunday: Lady’s Secret.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Ed Skinner, Jack Bishop, Prairie Rose.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Monrovia. Sunday: Desert Code.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Saturday: Battle of Lake Erie.
Pocono: Sunday: Pass, PA Stallion.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $23,303; pick 5, $14,084.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,322.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,556.
Delaware Park: Pick 5, $23,851.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,020.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $91,229.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $229,445.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $52,385.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $195,595.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $833,252.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $68,418; super high 5, $20,449.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $261,756.
Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,761.
Standardbreds
Plainridge: Super high 5, $11,970.
Pocono: Pick 5, $86,772.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).