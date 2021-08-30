Round 3 preview BY GARY DURA Aug 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Rasta will attempt to continue his Dubuque Classic winning streak Wednesday evening.The Copper Kettle Kennel entrant is the defending champion. He’s won six Dubuque Classic races in a row. He has won nine this season.He drew the 1 box in race 12. He will face top contender Cheer For Me, of Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow.In race 6, Cuspof Greatness, of Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, and Superior Tuvia, of Superior Kennel, highlight the lineup.Follow the standings HERE. IGP carryoversTwin tri: $1,549.Twin super: $3,992.IGP schoolers best timeBGR Jaded, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.43.NOTESDel Mar ends its meet Monday.Ellis Park ends its meet Saturday.Saratoga ends its meet Monday.Meadowlands resumes Friday.STAKESGreyhoundsSouthland: Saturday: Festival of Stakes Group A first round.ThoroughbredsDel Mar: Friday: Generous Portion. Saturday: Derby, Mabee, I’m Smokin’. Sunday: Debutante, Juvenile Fillies Turf. Monday: Juvenile Turf, Futurity.Gulfstream: Saturday: Miss Gracie. Monday: Bear’s Den.Monmouth: Saturday: Red Bank. Sunday: Sapling. Monday: Sorority.Saratoga: Wednesday: With Anticipation. Thursday: P.G. Johnson. Friday: Lucky Coin. Saturday: Flower Bowl, Gold Cup, Prioress, Saranac. Sunday: Spinaway. Monday: Bernard Baruch, Hopeful.Thistledown: Thursday: Mackey Memorial.StandardbredsNorthfield: Sunday: Ohio Super Night.Pocono: Saturday: PASS championship, consolation.Woodbine: Saturday: Pacing Derby, Maple Leaf, Roses are Red.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsArlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $282,052; pick 8, $11,743.Charles Town: Pick 5, $19,122.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $294,181.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $408,256.Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,177.Louisiana Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,430.Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $114,853.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $21,302.Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $219,016; pick 5, $15,210.Saratoga: Pick 6, $161,541.Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $38,439.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $174,074; pick 6 jackpot, $13,917.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $185,086. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque casino to serve up big outdoor dining area A life remembered: North Buena Vista man made his mark quietly Ask the TH: Why were weather sirens activated? What happens to items left at parks, pools? Thomas Hermsen Susan K. Kronlage