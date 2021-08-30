Rasta will attempt to continue his Dubuque Classic winning streak Wednesday evening.

The Copper Kettle Kennel entrant is the defending champion. He’s won six Dubuque Classic races in a row. He has won nine this season.

He drew the 1 box in race 12. He will face top contender Cheer For Me, of Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow.

In race 6, Cuspof Greatness, of Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, and Superior Tuvia, of Superior Kennel, highlight the lineup.

Follow the standings HERE

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $1,549.

Twin super: $3,992.

IGP schoolers best time

BGR Jaded, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.43.

NOTES

Del Mar ends its meet Monday.

Ellis Park ends its meet Saturday.

Saratoga ends its meet Monday.

Meadowlands resumes Friday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Festival of Stakes Group A first round.

Thoroughbreds

Del Mar: Friday: Generous Portion. Saturday: Derby, Mabee, I’m Smokin’. Sunday: Debutante, Juvenile Fillies Turf. Monday: Juvenile Turf, Futurity.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Miss Gracie. Monday: Bear’s Den.

Monmouth: Saturday: Red Bank. Sunday: Sapling. Monday: Sorority.

Saratoga: Wednesday: With Anticipation. Thursday: P.G. Johnson. Friday: Lucky Coin. Saturday: Flower Bowl, Gold Cup, Prioress, Saranac. Sunday: Spinaway. Monday: Bernard Baruch, Hopeful.

Thistledown: Thursday: Mackey Memorial.

Standardbreds

Northfield: Sunday: Ohio Super Night.

Pocono: Saturday: PASS championship, consolation.

Woodbine: Saturday: Pacing Derby, Maple Leaf, Roses are Red.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $282,052; pick 8, $11,743.

Charles Town: Pick 5, $19,122.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $294,181.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $408,256.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,177.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,430.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $114,853.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $21,302.

Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $219,016; pick 5, $15,210.

Saratoga: Pick 6, $161,541.

Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $38,439.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $174,074; pick 6 jackpot, $13,917.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $185,086.

Tags

Recommended for you