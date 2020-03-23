Each year, as the return of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park nears, I like to check out how last year’s stakes winners are doing.
JD Revelation broke on top out of the 1 box and never trailed to claim the 2019 King and Queen stake at Iowa Greyhound Park. She beat JS Drews Money by about 2 lengths.
Revelation moved on to Naples, where she has spent most of her time in Grade A, picking up a pair of wins and hit the board most of the time.
She recently returned after a break. She’s in Grade B.
NOTES
Birmingham has suspended racing.
Daytona has ended racing.
Derby Lane has suspended racing.
Sanford has suspended racing.
Fair Grounds has ended its meet early.
Laurel Park has suspended racing.
Sam Houston ended its meet early.
Northfield Park has suspended racing.
Saratoga has suspended racing.
Woodbine has suspended racing.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Friday: Appleton, Hal’s Hope, Sir Shackleton. Saturday: Florida Derby, Oaks, Pan American, Orchid, Sand Springs, Cutler Bay, Sanibel Island.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Nodouble.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Ana. Sunday: Santana Mile.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $15,332 (suspended).
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,546 (suspended).
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,216.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,331,990.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,133 (suspended).
Sam Houston: Pick 6 jackpot, $51,809 (suspended).
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $75,660.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $36,495.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $43,653; late super high 5, $47,953 (suspended).
Northfield: Single 6, $12,576 (suspended).
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $174,478 (suspended).