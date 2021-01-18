News in your town

Free ice-fishing program set for Friday in Dubuque County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

World shares subdued despite strong growth data from China

'Rooting hard for you': Will departure notes end with Trump?

25 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County; no new deaths in area Iowa counties

Woman accused of theft from Pelosi's office during riot

Coronavirus deaths rising in 30 U.S. states amid winter surge

In Dubuque, virtual MLK celebration speakers call for improved communication, continued activism

Platteville police release photo of potential person of interest in vehicle burglaries

Wausau father arrested in death of 3-month-old baby

New trial in gruesome 2017 Iowa stabbing not expected until fall

Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to virus

Gonzaga, Baylor remain 1-2 in AP Top 25; Iowa No. 4

Illinois Extension to offer free 8-week webinar series on financial basics

Wisconsin's top health official departing for federal job

FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack

What Biden can and can't get from an evenly divided Senate

World Health Organization: 'Not right' to vaccinate young before old

Love that lasts: Dubuque couple making memories through 66 years of marriage