News in your town

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Imani Busch (Dubuque Senior)

East Dubuque eager to field semi-pro baseball team again

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 14

OPINION: Time to deliver for the U.S. Postal Service

OPINION: Biden is an albatross for the Democrats

Dancing through life: Catching up with Dubuque dancers, brothers Francis and Patrick Mihm

How faxes and email are slowing the U.S. COVID-19 response

Trump presses for schools to reopen, takes dig at Fauci

AP Interview: Pelosi: Americans 'worth it' on $3T virus aid

Iowa and Wisconsin news in brief

TV highlights for Thursday, May 14

Justices fear 'chaos' if states can't bind electors' votes

Dispute over reopening California Tesla factory may be over

Powell warns of a possible sustained recession from pandemic

General Assembly to take up work May 20 in Springfield

Trump presses for schools to reopen, takes dig at Fauci

Wisconsin high court tosses out governor's stay-home order

2 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death reported in Grant County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday night)

AP Interview: Pelosi: Americans 'worth it' on $3T virus aid

Flynn case boosts Trump's bid to undo Russia probe narrative

Reynolds: Restaurants, gyms, salons to reopen in Dubuque County, statewide Friday

General Assembly to take up work May 20 in Springfield

In-person voting rises in Wisconsin's 2nd pandemic election

Virus spikes could emerge weeks after US economic reopenings

Fire destroys milking parlor outside of Platteville

Authorities: Delaware County deputy dragged, injured when man flees, leading to high-speed chase

Whistleblower: US could face virus rebound 'darkest winter'

Greyhound racing to begin in Dubuque -- but without spectators

Republicans say Iowa Legislature will resume session June 3

Wisconsin DNR to reopen 8 state shooting ranges

Virus restrictions fuel anti-government 'boogaloo' movement

Local cave attraction announces cancellation of 2020 season

9-year-old boy in Tennessee catches 80-pound lake sturgeon

In-person voting spikes during Wisconsin's 2nd election

US meat exports surge as industry struggles to meet demand

32 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Dubuque County as test results flood in

Couples turn to `minimonies' to salvage wedding plans

Coroner: French bulldog fatally mauls suburban Chicago woman

UPDATE: 3 injured, 2 deputies treated after crashes between Dickeyville, Platteville