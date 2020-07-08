Job market takes positive steps in May
WASHINGTON — The job market took a big step toward healing in May, though plenty of damage remains, as a record level of hiring followed record layoffs in March and April.
The Labor Department reported Tuesday that the number of available jobs rose sharply as well, but remained far below pre-pandemic levels.
Hiring plunged in April to 4 million, the lowest level since 2011, but jumped to 6.5 million in May. While that is the most hires on records dating back to 2000, it wasn’t nearly enough to offset the roughly 19 million layoffs in March and April.
The JOLTS report provides gross totals of hiring and layoffs, while the monthly jobs report, which also includes the unemployment rate, is a net figure of total jobs gained or lost.
On Thursday, the jobs report showed that employers added a net total of 4.8 million jobs in June, after a gain of 2.7 million in May. Even those huge net gains recaptured only one-third of jobs lost in March and April and the unemployment rate is 11.1%, down from its April and May levels but otherwise higher than at any time since the Depression.
Employers advertised 5.4 million jobs in May, about 10% higher than in April, but still below pre-pandemic levels of about 7 million.
GE plans expansion at Kentucky plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — GE Appliances announced Tuesday that it plans to expand production and add 260 new jobs at its manufacturing complex in Louisville, Kentucky.
A $62 million investment will expand production of washers, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators in the 750-acre manufacturing complex known as Appliance Park, the company said in a statement.
The announcement is “another demonstration of our commitment to continue enhancing our manufacturing footprint in the United States to serve more customers and owners faster and better,” said Kevin Nolan, president and chief executive officer for GE Appliances.
The statement said consumers are staying home and using their appliances more often due to the coronavirus pandemic and a desire for sanitization cycles on washers and dishwashers is one factor driving increased demand.
The expansion is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.
Federal agency probes Cobalt leaks
DETROIT — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.
The probe covers more than 614,000 Cobalts from the 2008 to 2010 model years and HHRs from 2008 and 2009.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 208 complaints from owners about gasoline leaks. Thirty-nine owners have told the agency about gas puddles or drips from leaky fuel lines toward the left rear wheel well.
The agency said it doesn’t have any reports of crashes, fires or injuries.
Wall Street pulls back
NEW YORK — Wall Street’s recent string of big gains came to an abrupt stop Tuesday as stocks closed broadly lower following a pullback in markets overseas. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, snapping a five-day winning streak. Technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for a big slice of the slide, which accelerated toward the end of the day. Bond yields fell and the price of gold rose, another sign of caution in the market. Stocks sank more across the Atlantic after the European Union said this year’s recession will be deeper than earlier forecast.