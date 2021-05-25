Technology, communication companies lead stocks higher
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, and the broad rally helped the S&P 500 claw back more than half of its losses over the past two weeks.
The benchmark index rose 1%, led by solid gains in technology and communication companies such as Microsoft, Google’s parent company, Facebook and Twitter. A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending also made solid gains. Sectors that are viewed as safer investments, like utilities, lagged the broader market. Bond yields fell.
The rally marks a reversal from the market’s recent trajectory. The S&P 500 followed up an all-time high close on May 7 with two straight weekly declines. Investors have been watching for potential signs of inflation as the economic recovery continues in the waning days of the U.S. coronavirus pandemic.
The S&P 500 index rose 41.19 points to 4,197.05. The index is now on track for a 0.4% monthly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 186.14 points, or 0.5%, to 34,393.98. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 190.18 points, or 1.4%, to 13,661.17.
Peloton to spend $400 million to build U.S. factory
The exercise equipment maker said Monday that the Peloton Output Park will make the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Peloton Tread starting in 2023. It will have more than 200 acres and more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing, office and amenities space.
Peloton Interactive Inc. said it plans to break ground on the site in Troy Township over the summer. The company anticipates adding more than 2,000 jobs in Ohio over the next few years. Positions will span corporate, manufacturing, assembly and quality assurance functions.
The New York-based company employs about 3,700 people, according to FactSet. Peloton has faced surging demand during the pandemic. The plans still need final approvals from state and local officials.
Los Angeles International Airport unveils new concourse
LOS ANGELES — A massive new $1.73 billion concourse with 15 gates opened Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.
Known as West Gates, it will serve both international and domestic flights.
The 4½-year construction project was part of a $14.5 billion airport modernization project.
Located just west of the Tom Bradley International Terminal, the five-level, 750,000-square-foot West Gates concourse is 1,700 feet long.
Mexico to buy 50% share in Shell’s Houston refinery
MEXICO CITY — Mexico said Monday it will buy Shell’s 50% share in the jointly owned Deer Park refinery near Houston for about $600 million.
The move comes as part of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s central policy to build, acquire or renovate oil refineries, in an era when most countries are trying to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.
“We are going to stop buying fuel abroad ... we will become self sufficient by 2023,” said López Obrador.