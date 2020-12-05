After being fined by U.S., Hyundai recalls more vehicles
DETROIT — A week after being fined by regulators for delaying safety recalls, Hyundai is recalling about 130,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines could fail.
The recall covers certain 2012 Santa Fe SUVs, 2015 and 2016 Veloster cars, and Sonata Hybrid cars from 2011 through 2013 and 2016. The vehicles have 2.4-liter, 2-liter or 1.6-liter engines.
The recall will address a manufacturing issue that could cause the connecting rod bearings to wear out and the engines to fail, Hyundai said. A damaged connecting rod could puncture the engine block, causing the engine to stall. It also could let oil leak onto hot surfaces, increasing the risk of a fire.
The failures are caused by machining debris that can restrict oil flow. Documents posted Friday on NHTSA’s website say that owners could hear abnormal knocking sounds from the engine and see warning lights before any failure or fire.
The recall stems from discussions in a 2019 U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into engine failures and fires, the company said.
NHTSA opened the probe after the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety filed a petition seeking the investigation. When the investigation began the agency said it had owner complaints of more than 3,100 fires, 103 injuries and one death.
Owners will be notified around Jan. 22. Dealers will inspect the engines and replace them if the bearings are damaged. All vehicles will get a knock sensor system to monitor symptoms that come before an engine fails.
Last week the NHTSA announced that Hyundai and affiliated Korean automaker Kia must pay $137 million in fines and for safety improvements because they moved too slowly to recall over 1 million vehicles with engines that can fail. The fines resolve a three-year government probe into the companies’ behavior involving recalls of multiple models dating to the 2011 model year.
Hyundai will pay $54 million and invest $40 million to improve safety operations under an agreement reached with the agency. Another $46 million in penalties will be deferred as long as the Korean automaker meets safety conditions, NHTSA said.
Engine failure and fire problems with Hyundais and Kias have plagued the companies for more than five years, affecting the owners of more than 8 million vehicles.
Nissan pulls out of Trump emissions fight with CaliforniaDETROIT — Nissan said Friday that it will no longer support the Trump administration in its legal fight to end California’s ability to set its own auto-pollution and gas-mileage standards.
The announcement is another sign that a coalition of automakers backing the outgoing administration could fall apart. General Motors ended its support for the Trump administration’s battle with California on emissions standards last week.
Nissan said it’s pulling out because of confidence that discussions between the industry, California and the administration of President-elect Joe Biden “can deliver a common-sense set of national standards that increases efficiency and meets the needs of all American drivers.”
GM and Nissan were part of a coalition of 13 automakers that joined the Trump administration’s legal fight. Nissan’s departure leaves Toyota, Fiat Chrysler, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, Isuzu, Suzuki, Maserati, McLaren, Aston-Martin and Ferrari in the coalition.
“We continue to support improvements in fuel economy and a framework that incentivizes advanced technologies while balancing priorities like the environment, safety, affordability and jobs,” Nissan’s statement said.
The auto industry already was split before Nissan and GM pulled out of the lawsuit. Five companies — Ford, Volkswagen, BMW, Honda and Volvo — backed California. Most automakers want one national standard so they don’t have to build two versions of each vehicle.
President Donald Trump rolled back Obama-era fuel efficiency and emissions standards, and it’s likely that the Biden administration will end the rollbacks. Trump also ended California’s unique ability to set its own pollution and efficiency standards, which is being challenged in court. Biden is likely to recognize California’s power, and replace Trump’s rollbacks with more stringent requirements.
Many automakers, including Nissan and GM, still are supporting Trump in defending the rollback of national fuel efficiency standards.
U.S. trade deficit rises 1.7% to $63.1 billion
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit widened 1.7% in October to $63.1 billion. The politically sensitive gap in the trade of goods with China and Mexico grew.
The gap between the goods and services the United States sold and what it bought abroad rose from $62.1 billion in September, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Exports rose 2.2% to $182 billion, led by sales of aircraft engines. Imports increased 2.1% to $245.1 billion on an uptick in shipments of auto parts.The deficit in the trade of goods with China rose 9% to $26.5 billion and the gap with Mexico rose 10% to $11.8 billion.
So far this year, the overall gap in the trade of goods and services with the rest of the world has risen to $536.7 billion, up 9.5% from January-October 2019.
President Donald Trump, who vowed to reduce the trade deficit, has imposed tariffs on foreign steel, aluminum and on $360 billion in Chinese products. It is unclear how much of Trump’s aggressive trade policies will be retained by President-elect Joe Biden.
The coronavirus, however, has upended trade in services such as education and travel in which the United States runs persistent surpluses. U.S. services exports are down nearly 20% so far this year, and America’s trade surplus in services dropped in October to $18.3 billion, lowest since August 2012.
The U.S. ran an October deficit of $81.4 billion in the trade of goods such as autos and appliances.