Fed announces pair of emergency lending facilities
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced its second emergency lending facility in an effort to smooth the flow of credit to businesses and households struggling amid the virus outbreak.
The facility, like the previous program the Fed launched earlier Tuesday, is a revival of a financial-crisis era program launched in March 2008, known as the “primary dealer credit facility.” It essentially allows a wider range of financial institutions to access short-term loans from the Fed — in this case investment banks and securities trading divisions of large banks — and allows them to pledge a wider range of collateral in return for the loans.
U.S. industrial production rises in February
WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production rose last month for the first time since November as chillier weather kept utilities busy and an uptick in auto production pushed manufacturing output higher. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak was not apparent in the February numbers.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industrial production — including factories, utilities and mines — rose 0.6% in February, reversing drops in December and January. Industrial production has been flat over the past year.
Amazon places limits on suppliers
NEW YORK — Amazon, in an attempt to fill its warehouses with toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items in high demand, said Tuesday that it will limit what suppliers can send to its warehouses for the next three weeks.
Among the items that suppliers and third-party sellers can ship to Amazon include canned beans, diapers, dog food, disinfecting wipes, medical supplies and household goods. Items like jeans, phone cases and other non-essentials will not be allowed.
U.S. job openings surge in January
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers sharply increased the number of jobs they advertised in January, a sign the job market and economy were in mostly solid shape before the virus outbreak hit.
Businesses, nonprofits and government agencies posted nearly 7 million open jobs in January, up 6.3% from the previous month. Hiring slowed, while the number of people quitting their jobs was largely unchanged.
Retail sales take dip in February
WASHINGTON — Retail sales fell 0.5% in February, the largest drop in more than a year, indicating that the consumer sector was slowing even before the coronavirus struck with force in the United States. Economists said they were looking for even weaker numbers in coming months.
The February decline came from weakness in a number of areas including a 0.9% fall in auto sales and a 2.8% drop at gasoline stations, a decline that reflected falling gas prices.
In a likely sign of things to come, online sales showed a solid gain of 0.7% in February. Economists are forecasting even bigger demand in this area as Americans heed warnings to limit activities outside the home to try to halt the spread of the virus.
Mall of America announces shut down
MINNEAPOLIS — The largest retail and entertainment center in the U.S. said it would temporarily shut down Tuesday in support of Minnesota’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by discouraging people from gathering.
The Mall of America in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington, which draws visitors from across the country and around the world, closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday through at least March 31. It cited orders from Gov. Tim Walz that are aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.