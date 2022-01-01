Stocks end 2021 on weak note, still notch big yearly gain
Stocks capped a quiet day of trading with modest losses Friday, even as Wall Street closed the books on another banner year.
The S&P 500 finished with a gain of 26.9% for the year, or a total return of about 29%, including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the benchmark index gained in 2019. The Nasdaq composite, powered by Big Tech stocks, climbed 21.4% in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 18.7%, with Home Depot and Microsoft leading the way.
“It’s the third year in a row of incredible gains,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist with TD Ameritrade. “The market itself was just amazingly strong.”
The S&P 500 set 70 all-time highs, its most recent one on Wednesday. In the post-World War II era, that’s the most new highs for the index since the 77 it set in 1954.
Lawsuit seeks to block 2 Nevada geothermal plants
RENO, Nev. — Conservationists and tribal leaders are suing the U.S. government to try to block construction of two geothermal plants in northern Nevada’s high desert that they say will destroy a sacred hot springs and could push a rare toad to the brink of extinction.
“The project would turn a pristine and unique location of ecological value and spiritual significance into an industrial site,” according to the lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe.
The lawsuit filed Dec. 15 accuses the Bureau of Land Management of illegally approving Ormat Technologies’ project in the Dixie Meadows about 100 miles east of Reno without the necessary environmental analysis.
It also says the agency is violating the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.