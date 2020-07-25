News in your town

26 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 17 more in Grant County

Governor lifts cap at Dubuque Test Iowa site; appointments now required

Class of 2020: Students reflect on four years of growth, memories

Authorities: Father killed, 2-year-old seriously injured when intoxicated driver hits buggy in Lafayette County

Stretch of road near Guttenberg reopens after chemical spill

Campaign reports show fundraising totals for local candidates for Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin statehouses

New local business bringing 'safer' crop duster alternative to farmers

After 1 collapses, Jackson County looks to address aging bridges

1 injured in motorcycle crash in Jo Daviess County

Masks to be required in Dubuque public library

Dubuque store to close after parent company declares bankruptcy

Prep football: IHSAA shrinks regular season, opens playoffs to every program

Legends live forever: Wulfekuhle leaves lasting impact on former athletes, students

Dubuque man already facing 10 child sex charges arrested again

USHL: Connors adapts to second Fighting Saints camp

Private proms during pandemic: 'Footloose' or loose cannons?

Zeckser: Perfect time to celebrate Christmas in July

Spiritual Life: Learn from mistakes of others to finish well in life

Ullrich: Here's to lives well lived and dying with hope

Letter: Supporters should pay for airport terminal memorial

Letter: Unfortunately, the pandemic is winning

YOUR HOROSCOPE: July 25

Judge denies Oregon's request to stop arrests by US agents

Russia denies U.S., UK accusations of weapon test in space

Fire at Arizona Democratic headquarters now an arson probe

Christopher Columbus statues taken down at 2 Chicago parks

Illinois man pleads guilty to threatening GOP congressman

Ask Amy: Stressed wife might need a 'she shed'

Taylor Swift will release surprise album 'Folklore' Friday

Births

Prosecutor: Agents headed to Milwaukee won't police protests

DC orders two-week quarantine for travelers from hotspots

Always rocky, China-U.S. relations appear at a turning point

Christian abortion critics urge Dems to change platform

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

In VP search, Biden has a known quantity in Susan Rice

States, locales sue Trump over census rules

state page news in brief

Local markets

Wall Street down after worldwide slide; gold at record high

Not this year: Great British summer getaway takes a pause

Goldman Sachs and Malaysia reach $3.9B settlement over 1MDB