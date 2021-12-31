Late slide pulls major U.S. indexes short of record highs
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly below their all-time highs Thursday as stocks gave up an early gain and turned lower in the final minutes of trading on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 index slipped 0.3% a day after notching a record high. The Dow, which also set a new high Wednesday, fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq also slipped 0.2%.
Most of Wall Street is on vacation or has closed their positions for 2021, which means trading is extremely light. Investors will likely not make any large moves until next week with the start of the New Year.
“In general, more than any one bit of news the last few days, people are focused really on what’s coming ahead over the course of the next 12 months,” said Alonso Garza, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.
The S&P 500 fell 14.33 points to 4,778.73 and the Dow slid 90.55 points to 36,398.08. The Nasdaq dropped 24.65 points to 15,741.56. Smaller company stocks also weakened slightly, though the dip left the Russell 2000 index barely changed. The index slipped 0.45 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,248.79.
The major stock indexes are on pace to end December with solid gains, capping a banner year for the market. The S&P 500 is headed for a gain of more than 27% for 2021. That would be its best performance since 2019, another standout year for the market.
U.S. jobless claims drop below 200,000
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000, more evidence that the job market remains strong in the aftermath of last year’s coronavirus recession.
Jobless claims dropped by 8,000 to 198,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell to just above 199,000, the lowest level since October 1969.
The numbers suggest that the fast-spreading omicron variant has yet to trigger a wave of layoffs.
Altogether, 1.7 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment aid the week that ended Dec. 18. That was the lowest since March 2020, just as the pandemic was starting to slam the U.S. economy, and down by 140,000 from the week before.
The weekly claims numbers, a proxy for layoffs, have fallen steadily most of the year. Employers are reluctant to let workers go at a time when it’s so tough to find replacements. The United States had a near-record 11 million job openings in October, and 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs — just off September’s record 4.4 million — because there are so many opportunities.
Employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.8%.
But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Employers have added 18.5 million jobs since April 2020, still leaving the U.S. 3.9 million jobs short of what it had before the pandemic. The December jobs report, out next week, is expected to show that the economy generated another 374,000 jobs this month.
The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment.
Mortgage rates remain low despite increase
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates moved slightly higher in the final week of 2021.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark, 30-year home loan ticked up to 3.11% this week from 3.05% last week. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 2.67%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 2.33% from 2.3% last week. It was 2.17% a year ago.
Many economists expect rates to rise next year after the Federal Reserve announced earlier this month that it would begin dialing back its monthly bond purchases — which are intended to lower long-term rates — to combat accelerating inflation. But even with the expected three rate increases next year, the Fed’s benchmark rate would still be below 1%.
Despite historically low interest rates, many would-be home buyers have missed out due to a low supply of available homes that are seemingly getting more expensive by the day. Median home prices are nearly 20% higher than they were a year ago, with no signs of relief for frustrated house hunters seeking more space since the pandemic erupted almost two years ago.
Compounding the lack of supply and skyrocketing prices, virus-related supply chain breakdowns have builders delaying projects and struggling to keep up with demand.
Tesla recalls Model 3 over camera cable
NEW YORK — Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s because a coaxial cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit images to the dashboard console.
All Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 are included in the recall, with as many as 356,309 cars affected, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths caused by the defect.
The coaxial cable is attached to a harness on the trunk lid and can become worn after repeated opening and closing of the trunk.
Tesla discontinued the problematic trunk harness at the end of the 2020 model year. All 2021 Model 3 vehicles have a different harness design.