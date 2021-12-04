China’s Didi to leave U.S. stock market
BEIJING — China’s dominant ride-hailing service, Didi Global Inc., said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its share trading to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.
Didi gave no explanation, but China’s leaders increasingly fret about who controls information gathered about its public by e-commerce, ride-hailing and other tech companies. Beijing sees that as a valuable asset and security risk.
Regulators said in July they would step up scrutiny of tech companies with shares traded abroad and their information security and cross-border data flows. Didi’s share price fell 25% after regulators launched an investigation into its handling of customer data following its June 30 stock market debut.
Hong Kong is Chinese territory but has a separate regulatory system that allows foreigners to invest in its stock market. Mainland markets are mostly off-limits to foreign capital.
Investor jitters about the crackdown have knocked more than $1 trillion off the total market value of Chinese tech companies on U.S. and other foreign exchanges.
Stocks slump after murky jobs report
A week of volatile swings on Wall Street ended Friday with more losses for stocks, as a mixed batch of U.S. job market data triggered another bout of dizzying trading.
The S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower after erasing a 0.7% gain in the early going. The benchmark index was coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty about how badly the newest coronavirus variant will hit the economy and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its immense support for financial markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.9%. The Russell 2000 index of company stocks slumped 2.1%. All the indexes also posted a weekly loss.
Treasury yields fell, rose and then fell again as investors struggled to square what the jobs report means the Federal Reserve will do on interest rates. The erratic movements fit right in with a week where the S&P 500 swung from a 1.9% gain to a 1.2% loss in one day.
Honda issues recall on SUVs, pickups
DETROIT — Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.
The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.
Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.