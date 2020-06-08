News in your town

Thousands mourn George Floyd in Texas amid calls for reform

Cristobal to merge with new storm system after lashing South

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

With recovery of last case, New Zealand virus-free for now

A US recession began in February in the face of coronavirus

Iowa stores may soon be allowed to sell CBD

GOP bill advances that would curb emergency election changes during pandemic

Iowa City protest leader jailed after unlawful assembly case

With kits arriving, all residents, staff of Dubuque nursing home to be tested for COVID-19

Recession hit U.S. in February, ending record-long expansion