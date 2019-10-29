News in your town

Guys in Ties returning to Bell Tower Theater

Clarke lecture to tackle importance of radio

Concert preview: Tony Orlando to perform a pair of shows at Mississippi Moon Bar

Play preview: Hempstead to celebrate the witching season with 'Clue'

Ask Amy: At family gatherings, play 'please pass the politics'

This fiery-haired 91-year-old hostess, has 497 brooches, and ‘couldn’t care less’ what you think

France's LVMH seeks to buy jeweler Tiffany for $14.5 bln

New on DVD

Nation News in Brief

Islamic State still poses a threat after al-Baghdadi's death

Sports in brief: NCAA contemplating pay for athletes

Illinois news in brief

Draghi stepped in during euro's darkest hour

Sheriff: Gender reveal party explosion was stunt gone awry

Verlander, Astros can clinch World Series vs Nats in Game 6

Congresswoman's exit prompts question of equity amid scandal

Los Angeles wildfire threatens the homes of the stars

Local markets

World News in Brief

Almanac

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Boning up on bone health

Building permits issued in Dubuque County

Births

Comedian Dave Chappelle receives Mark Twain Award

Chicago lawmaker accused of bribing senator for bill support

Rodgers' strong play has Packers off to 7-1 start

In Chicago, Trump calls the city an embarrassment to the U.S.

Man arrested in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt

NFL: Bears see signs of offensive growth even in loss to Chargers

Prolonged Missouri River flooding could last all winter

Ballpark boos a rarity for shielded president

Arrests made in killing of American prosecutor in Micronesia

That's weird: Scientists' budget blown by texting eagles

Man pleads not guilty in deaths of 4 sleeping on NYC streets

Florida child migrant detention facility shuts down

Walgreens to shutter in-store clinics, add Jenny Craig sites

Pope declares Vatican's Secret Archive not so secret anymore

Morning smile: Man wins lottery prize on way for cancer treatment

Former North Carolina U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan dies at age 66

Hearing begins on fate of Missouri's lone abortion clinic