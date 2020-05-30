News in your town

Local college grads navigate job searches, new careers amid pandemic

Area schools, nonprofits seek to keep children fed during summer months

Relaxed restrictions mean outdoor food, drink offerings, reopened shops in Jo Daviess County

7 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 2 'public health investigations' launched at Iowa County sites

Platteville Council authorizes municipal reopening plan

2 accused of attempted murder for Dubuque shooting now face federal charges

Local marina reopens for season under new ownership

Authorities: 1 with life-threatening injuries after crash near La Motte

REMINDER: Ceremony, parade today for Dubuque-based soldiers deploying to Middle East