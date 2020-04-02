FDA wants heartburn drugs off the market, citing risk of contamination issue
WASHINGTON — U.S. health regulators are telling drugmakers to immediately pull their popular heartburn drugs off the market after determining that a contamination issue with the medications poses a greater risk than previously thought.
The move from the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday applies to all prescription and over-the-counter versions of ranitidine, best known by the brand name Zantac. The drugs are widely used to treat stomach acid and ulcers.
Patients should stop taking any of the medications they currently have and throw them away, the FDA said.
The agency last year said patients could continue taking the medications and did not face health risks from low levels of a “probable” cancer-causing contaminant found in multiple brands.
But officials reversed that decision, saying they have now determined that levels of the chemical increase over time, especially if tablets and capsules are stored at higher temperatures. That poses an unacceptable risk to patients, they said.
T-Mobile, Sprint complete $31.6 billion deal to create a new wireless giant
NEW YORK — Mobile carrier T-Mobile has completed the takeover of smaller rival Sprint, creating a new wireless giant that rivals AT&T and Verizon in size.
The companies announced the deal, valued at $31.6 billion based on T-Mobile’s closing stock price Tuesday, two years ago. It has taken a long time to close because of pushback from state and federal regulators.
The Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice approved the deal last year, with DOJ telling the companies that they must set up satellite TV company Dish as a new wireless carrier in order to win approval. Public-interest groups said this was insufficient to correct the harms from the merger.
State attorneys general sued to block the deal, saying it would add billions to consumers’ wireless bills. A federal judge ruled for the companies in February.
T-Mobile says that adding Sprint’s spectrum will boost its network and make its service available to consumers at lower prices.