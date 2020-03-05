Hyundai joins Kia in another recall to prevent engine fires
DETROIT — Hyundai is joining affiliated automaker Kia in yet another U.S. recall for problems that could cause engine fires.
Hyundai said Wednesday that it’s recalling nearly 207,000 Sonata midsize cars from 2013 and 2014 because a hose that connects one fuel pump to another can develop cracks, leak fuel and potentially cause a fire.
The South Korean automaker is still developing a fix. It expects to begin the recall on April 24.
The recall is the latest in a litany of problems that can cause engines to burn in models made by Kia and Hyundai. Past problems have triggered investigations by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Hyundai said in documents filed with the government that it has seen a spike in claims of fuel leaks on 2013 Sonatas. But it has no reports of fires, smoking, burning or melting parts, the documents said.
Last month Kia said it would recall over 142,000 Optima midsize cars for the same fuel hose problem. Kia said it has eight reports of fuel leaks in Optimas.
Earlier in February Kia recalled nearly 229,000 older Sedonas and Sorento SUVs because moisture can get into the antilock brake control computers, causing an electrical short and possibly an engine fire. Hyundai recalled nearly 430,000 older Elantra small cars due to the same problem.
At the time, Kia had recommended the vehicles be parked outdoors until they’re repaired, but Hyundai did not. Hyundai said Wednesday it’s now making the same recommendation.
Last April, NHTSA opened two new investigations into fires involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles after getting complaints of more than 3,100 fires and 103 injuries.
The agency granted a petition seeking the investigations by the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, a consumer advocacy group.
Engine failure and fire problems with Hyundais and Kias have affected more than 6 million vehicles since 2015, according to NHTSA documents. So far, Hyundai and Kia have recalled about 2.4 million vehicles to fix problems that can cause fires and engine failures.
In addition, the automakers are doing a “product improvement campaign” covering another 3.7 million vehicles to install software that will alert drivers of possible engine failures and send the cars into a reduced-speed “limp” mode if problems are detected.
Senators scrutinize web-scraping facial recognition startup
NEW YORK — U.S. senators are scrutinizing a facial recognition software company over privacy concerns and the possible sale of its services to authoritarian regimes.
New York-based startup Clearview AI has drawn attention following investigative reports about its practice of harvesting billions of photos from social media and other services to identify people.
Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, sent a letter to the company Tuesday seeking more information about its marketing in Saudi Arabia and other countries. Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden’s staff also met with the company about his own concerns Tuesday.
BuzzFeed reported that it obtained a Clearview client list showing its technology has been tried by U.S. federal agencies, major retailers and law enforcement agencies in numerous countries.Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other companies in February demanded that Clearview stop harvesting their users’ images.
Clearview didn’t immediately return emailed requests for comment Tuesday.
Twitter testing temporary tweets
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter is starting to test tweets that disappear after 24 hours, although initially only in Brazil.
The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets” because of their fleeting nature, are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.
Fleets can’t be retweeted. People can respond to them, but the replies show up as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response, turning any back-and-forth into a private conversation instead of a public discussion.Despite having high-profile users such as President Donald Trump, Twitter has lagged behind other tech powerhouses like Facebook and Google in terms of user growth and advertising revenue. Twitter is hoping that by offering disappearing tweets, people will be more likely to share casual, everyday thoughts — and to do so more often.
The new feature is reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook “stories” and Snapchat’s snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages. Such features are increasingly popular with social-media users looking for smaller groups and and more private chats.
But Twitter often serves a different function than Instagram or Facebook, operating not only as a basis for conversation but as a platform for politicians and other public figures. Disappearing tweets could make it harder to hold such people accountable, monitor their posts and fact-check them.
Social media services often test new features in smaller markets before bringing them to the U.S. and elsewhere — if they do so at all.
Twitter said it may bring fleets to other countries depending on how the Brazil test goes. In its blog post Wednesday, Twitter said it will be looking into how the new feature “changes the way you interact and if it allows you to share what you’re thinking more comfortably.”