Harley-Davidson temporarily suspends electric motorcycle production
NEW YORK — Harley-Davidson is suspending production of its highly anticipated electric motorcycle because of technical issues that arose during a final quality check.
The manufacturer is counting on the LiveWire motorcycle to attract younger customers and counter flagging sales in the U.S. as its traditional customer base ages.
The company is staying in contact with dealers and assured customers they can continue to ride LiveWire motorcycles, though it didn’t specifically outline the issue.
The LiveWire costs nearly $30,000 and can go zero to 60 mph in three seconds. There is no clutch and no shifting.
The company reports third quarter earnings next week.
U.S. sales, which have been in decline, fell 8% in the most recent quarter compared with last year.
MGM Resorts sells Circus Circus, Bellagio
LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International announced the sale Tuesday of two casinos that will significantly alter its portfolio of Las Vegas Strip properties and offer up cash.
The Las Vegas-based company said it is selling the Circus Circus hotel-casino for $825 million to Treasure Island casino owner Phil Ruffin. The company also sold the Bellagio for $4.25 billion.
MGM and the Blackstone investment group are forming a joint venture that is purchasing the Bellagio and leasing it back to an MGM subsidiary for $245 million annually.
MGM Resorts will get a 5% ownership stake in the joint venture and about $4.2 billion in cash. Both deals are expected to close by the end of the year.
MGM previously announced the creation of a committee that would look into its real estate to determine how to monetize it. The Bellagio transition sees that resort join many other properties on the Strip that are already structured under lease-back deal.
MGM Resorts CEO and Chairman Jim Murren said in a statement that the Circus Circus and Bellagio deals will allow the company to return capital to shareholders and focus on its work to strengthen its position in the legal sports betting market and its efforts to expand into Japan, which recently approved a law allowing up to three casino-resorts to open in the nation.
“These transactions enhance the company’s strategic and operational flexibility and reinforce its commitment to targeted new growth opportunities, including securing and investing in one of the integrated resort licenses in Japan and becoming an industry leader in sports betting in the U.S,” Murren said.
Casino magnate Steve Wynn opened the Bellagio in 1998 but MGM took ownership in 2000 when Wynn’s Mirage Resorts merged with MGM.
Circus Circus opened in 1968 and MGM purchased it in 2005.
China says postal fees to rise after complaint
BEIJING — Fees paid by China to the United States and other countries to deliver packages will nearly triple through 2025 under an agreement by the global postal union following complaints by Washington, the Chinese post office said.
Payments will rise 27% next year and by 164% in total through 2025 under the Sept. 25 agreement by members of the Universal Postal Union, the State Postal Bureau said in a statement.The Trump administration complained the U.S. Post Office was subsidizing Chinese exporters, which it said pay too little to deliver the vast volume of packages generated by online commerce.
Washington threatened to pull out of the 192-member group, which other members said would disrupt global postal operations.
The increase will “push up the cost of cross-border e-commerce logistics in China, bringing a certain impact,” a deputy director of the postal bureau, Gao Hongtao, said in the statement.
Gao said the impact on China overall should be small because fees paid to its post office also will increase.
The U.S. complaint centered on reimbursement for delivering “bulky letters and small parcels,” usually weighing more than 2 kilograms (4½ pounds). They can include high-value items such as mobile phones, memory sticks or pharmaceuticals.