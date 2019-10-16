News in your town

Local group hopes to end stigma of mental illness, promote 'brain health'

$3 million grant for lead abatement to benefit 120 Dubuque County homes

Chart-topping country star to return to Dubuque venue

Galena officials plan water rate increases to fund more than $3 million in infrastructure upgrades

Dubuque leaders support push for federal port recognition to boost Iowa, Illinois business

Q CEO: 'Mega-casino' in Rockford could take bite out of Dubuque facilities' revenue

Woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in Dubuque arrested in Illinois

Former Notre Dame admissions official to speak at East Dubuque event

Early voting ballots available for all but 2 Dubuque County races

DNR to stock Heritage Pond with trout Saturday

Rollover of semi-tractor trailer near Lancaster temporarily closes highway

Trial delayed for Manchester man accused of killing student in 1979

Ask Amy: Bored dad trades woman in for a younger model

Williams laughs off competition to win TH comedian poll

College basketball: Till embracing new role for Hawkeyes

Clarke to host A Night in Latin America event

Put down that takeout menu: Stir-fry basics for home cooks

5 easy steps to Impossible Burger bliss

Shalom Shenanigans planned for Oct. 24

Fall night hike planned at Schurmeier Forest

Trudy Rubin: Trump’s Syria debacle is cause for impeachment

Letter: Catholic schools put faith into action

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 16

LeBron James no longer King James for Hong Kong protesters

Freshman Breece Hall emerges at RB for Iowa State

Sports briefs: Bears place star Hicks on injured reserve

Cole pitches Astros past Yankees 4-1 for 2-1 lead in ALCS

MVP Giannis looks to improve as Bucks' leader this season

Harold Bloom, author of 'Anxiety of Influence,' dies at 89

Communication key for Hawkeyes' offense

Democratic rivals repeatedly criticize Warren during debate

Nationals finish off sweep of Cardinals

Lions latest victims of NFL's flag football problem

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: The pawpaw patch

Owl killings spur questions about human intervention

Fort Worth chief: 'absolutely no excuse' for woman's killing

Felicity Huffman starts serving prison time in college scam

NASA moves up 1st all-female spacewalk to fix power unit

With promising core, Bulls set sights on playoff position

Tastes great, less land-filling ... beer in a paper bottle

Democrats weigh formal impeachment vote as probe quickens

EU: Brexit deal in sight but U.K. must still do more

Celebrity news