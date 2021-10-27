Consumer confidence rises as delta variant wanes
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. consumer confidence rose in October after three straight declines as the public’s anxiety about the delta variant of the coronavirus appear to have abated.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to a reading of 113.8 in October, up from 109.8 in September.
Consumer spending makes up about 70% of all economic activity in the U.S., so economists pay close attention to the numbers for a better idea of what’s to come for the national economy.
Consumers’ view of the present situation rose to a reading of 147.4 from 144.3, while the future expectations index climbed to 91.33 from 86.7.
In addition to the delta variant, short-term inflation concerns rose to a 13-year high, but the impact on confidence was muted, said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.
The Conference Board’s most recent survey indicates that the proportion of consumers who plan to purchase homes, automobiles, and major appliances all increased in October, a sign that consumer spending will continue to support economic growth through 2021.
New home sales jump as demand remains high
WASHINGTON — Sales of new homes jumped 14% in September to the fastest pace in six months as strong demand helped offset rising prices.
The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that sales of new single-family homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000 units last month which was well above what economists had been expecting. However, the government revised lower its estimates for sales in the previous two months with August now showing a 1.4% decline to a rate of 702,000 units.
The September sales pace was the strongest since sales reached an annual rate of 873,000 in March.
The median price of a new home, the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less, rose to a record $408,800 in September, up 9.5% from a year ago. The average sales prices in September increased to $451,700, up 11.5% from a year ago.
Prices are being pushed higher by strong demand and increases being faced by builders who are grappling with shortages of critical building supplies such as lumber.
Kellogg’s to resume negotiations with labor union
OMAHA, Neb. — Contract talks between the Kellogg Co. and its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers are set to resume next week.
The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said Tuesday that the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers agreed to return to the bargaining table starting next Tuesday. The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.
The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Neb.; Lancaster, Pa.; and Memphis, Tenn., that make all of Kellogg’s brands of cereal, including Rice Krispies and Apple Jacks.
The company has said it’s not clear how the strike will affect cereal supplies in stores because it has restarted production at all four cereal plants with salaried employees and outside workers.
Tyson: Mandate led 96% of workers to get vaccineOMAHA, Neb. — Meatpacking giant Tyson Foods says more than 96% of its workers have been vaccinated ahead of the company’s Nov. 1 deadline for them to do so.
The company based in Springdale, Ark., said the number of its 120,000 workers who have been vaccinated has nearly doubled since it announced its mandate on Aug. 3. At that point, only 50% of Tyson workers had been vaccinated.
Tyson, which has long been dealing with worker shortages, said employees who don’t get vaccinated before the company’s deadline will be fired, but that the former employees will be welcomed back if they do get vaccinated later.
GM to install 40,000 electric vehicle chargers
General Motors is planning to install up to 40,000 electric vehicle chargers across the U.S. and Canada as part of a new community charging program.
The vehicle maker said Tuesday that the program will start next year. It will work with its dealers to have the charging stations in locations including workplaces, multi-unit dwellings, sports and entertainment venues and college and universities. According to the company, nearly 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a GM dealer.
The charging stations will not be limited to those that have GM vehicles. They will be available to anyone that has an electric vehicle, regardless of the brand.