News in your town

John Deere to lay off 264 from Dubuque plant

Reynolds OKs reopening eateries, fitness centers, retail stores in 77 Iowa counties, but not Dubuque County

Statewide bicycle ride slated to start in Dubuque canceled

Cuba Cares: City encourages residents to keep eyes open for signs of neighbors in need

COVID-19 deaths reported in Dubuque, Grant counties; Dubuque Co.'s case count continues to surge

Heartland Financial reports drop in net income, 'amazing' efforts amid pandemic

Police: Woman throws bottle of bleach at dad during Dubuque disturbance

Authorities: 1 injured falling out of kayak on Mississippi near Potosi

Dyersville Relay For Life seeks donated shoes for fundraising initiative

Gilligan: Masks, haircuts and other viral thoughts

Monticello auto parts swap meet canceled due to COVID-19

Galena suspends spring open burn

Work progressing smoothly on U.S. 61 in Lancaster

Warren water, sewer rates to rise

Ed-Co officials approve budget, calendar for 2020-21

Donor to match contributions to park shelter project in Fennimore

Platteville Common Council reelects Daus president

Dyersville Beckman accepting applications for Hall of Fame

The top difference-maker

On track for next level

Commentary: My ‘Last Dance’ Experience

Rabble-rousers and renegades: The women's suffrage movement in Dubuque

Ask Amy: Neighbor's gathering creates COVID risk

Audio reviews

Stocks up worldwide as governments eye reopening economies

Jonah Goldberg: Shared pandemic experience will change us in countless ways

Letter: Galena Library Board's actions unfair

Letter: Masks will help contain COVID-19

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 28

Chiefs add speedsters to defense to balance blazing offense

Digital-ad downturn may complicate life for Google, Facebook

People in the News: Michelle Obama documentary 'Becoming' to premiere on Netflix

Questions swirl as Fed meets amid deepening economic crisis

Census says restart to field operations will be in phases

Births

Court tosses case by gun-rights groups

Small business loan program restarts, runs into snags

GOP leaders want details on inmates released during pandemic