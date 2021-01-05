News in your town

Dubuque building permits plummet in value in 2020

Dubuque County supervisors welcome new member, discuss COVID-19 vaccination doses

Dubuque arboretum's 'dynamic duo' to step back from volunteer leadership roles

Man accused of attempting to disarm Dubuque officer during struggle

Authorities: Impaired driver arrested after traveling nearly 100 mph in Grant County

Manchester council OKs $575,000 in incentives for business expansion

Court upholds life sentence for Monticello coach who abused teens

30 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 1 new death in Iowa County, Wis.

'Bob and Tom Show' comedian returning to Dubuque

Police find meth lab responding to domestic abuse complaint in Marquette

Dubuque council sets hearing on Simmons Pet Food plan, OKs plans for fiber optic project

East Dubuque Fire-EMS responds to record number of calls in 2020

Lancaster board approves zoning variance for new communications tower

City of Platteville staff hope to continue lead water line replacement in 2021

Dyersville school's fundraiser to be held virtually

Grant will enable Grant County Historical Society to preserve, archive collections

Jones County auditor retires after 26 years in role

Local markets

Births

Gilligan: TH changes 1 week away; watch for new puzzle, Couch Concerts

Girls prep basketball: Wahlert pulls away to beat Prince of Peace

College notebook: Wahlert grad Klostermann joins Iowa volleyball coaching staff

Prep roundup: Mineral Point holds off Shullsburg in ranked showdown

The worst music of 2020: 10 miserable songs from the miserablest year

Ask Amy: Couple wants proof others are vaccinated

Television Q&A: Why are there so many TV news networks?

Drs. Oz and Roizen: How much should you weigh given your age and height?

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot shareholders approve merger

Goldberg: Cruz shows why the GOP isn't going back to Reaganism

YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 5

Wisconsin city braces for protest as charging decision looms

Business news in bref

Remorseful man returns statue's stolen sword after 40 years

Today in History

Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and '’70s Show' star, hospitalized

Prosecutor: Wisconsin pharmacist thought vaccine was unsafe

Biden, Trump warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs

Trump urges voters to swamp the polls

Urging calm, DC mayor calls in National Guard for protests

Biden largely mum on Trump's effort to reverse election

Dominion worker sues Trump campaign and conservative media

Wisconsin Republicans ignore Evers on virus response plan

Iliinois news in brief

Sports briefs: Chargers fire head coach Lynn after 4 seasons